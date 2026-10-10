Who is Katie Zacharia? Trump’s pick for White House press secretary

Katie Zacharia will replace Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary after Donald Trump announced the appointment in a Truth Social post.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 10, 2026 11:15 PM IST
white house press secretary newZacharia, 42, has been a frequent commentator on conservative news outlets Newsmax and Fox News. (Photo: X/ @KatieZacharia/ enhanced via AI)
Make us preferred source on Google
US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that conservative commentator Katie Zacharia will succeed Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary. The Republican leader revealed the selection in a Truth Social post.
Across the two administrations of Trump until now, Zacharia is slated to become the US president’s sixth chief spokesperson. She is currently working for Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates the social media site. In the post, Trump called Zacharia “loyal” and “a devoted fan and member of MAGA” (Make America Great Again).

Karoline Leavitt takes up Fox News role

News outlets in the US reported that former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has taken a job with Fox News. Writing about Zacharia, Trump wrote, “She was previously involved in my Campaigns, assisting in key Swing States, where we won 7 out of 7.”

“I am confident that Katie will deliver strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration,” the US president said.

Who is Katie Zacharia?

Zacharia, 42, has been a frequent commentator on conservative news outlets Newsmax and Fox News and has been an active member of Republican politics. She earlier worked as an intern for the Republican National Committee (RNC) and for the White House Office of Political Affairs during the Bush administration in 2006.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Earlier this year, Zacharia also worked briefly as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security. Trump said that she has been involved in his presidential campaigns for the Republican Party, especially those in swing states. According to her LinkedIn profile, Zacharia has a law degree from Pepperdine University in California.

Zacharia’s legal and political career

A BBC report stated that Zacharia has been a general counsel for Fix California, a conservative non-profit started by a Trump ally. She also worked as a clerk at a law firm in Beijing for two years.

When is Leavitt leaving the White House?

Leavitt announced her departure on August 12 and left the press secretary post on August 27. From November 1 onwards, Leavitt is poised to serve as an on-air contributor on Fox News Channel, AP reported.

Thanking Trump in a post on X, Zachaira said, “Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime.” She added saying Trump had “shown America that we can be great again, and he works to effectuate that greatness every single day”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement