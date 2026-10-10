Who is Katie Zacharia? Trump’s pick for White House press secretary

I am always honored and grateful when the leader of the free world, President Trump, truths me. It doesn’t get bigger than that!

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/nZ84cys5z5

— Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) August 10, 2026

Karoline Leavitt takes up Fox News role

News outlets in the US reported that former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has taken a job with Fox News. Writing about Zacharia, Trump wrote, “She was previously involved in my Campaigns, assisting in key Swing States, where we won 7 out of 7.”

“I am confident that Katie will deliver strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration,” the US president said.

Who is Katie Zacharia?

Zacharia, 42, has been a frequent commentator on conservative news outlets Newsmax and Fox News and has been an active member of Republican politics. She earlier worked as an intern for the Republican National Committee (RNC) and for the White House Office of Political Affairs during the Bush administration in 2006.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Earlier this year, Zacharia also worked briefly as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security. Trump said that she has been involved in his presidential campaigns for the Republican Party, especially those in swing states. According to her LinkedIn profile, Zacharia has a law degree from Pepperdine University in California.

Zacharia’s legal and political career

A BBC report stated that Zacharia has been a general counsel for Fix California, a conservative non-profit started by a Trump ally. She also worked as a clerk at a law firm in Beijing for two years.

When is Leavitt leaving the White House?

Leavitt announced her departure on August 12 and left the press secretary post on August 27. From November 1 onwards, Leavitt is poised to serve as an on-air contributor on Fox News Channel, AP reported.

Thanking Trump in a post on X, Zachaira said, “Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime.” She added saying Trump had “shown America that we can be great again, and he works to effectuate that greatness every single day”.