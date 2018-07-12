Donald Trump UK visit LIVE UPDATES: US President to meet Theresa May to discuss post-Brexit ties

Both the leaders are expected to hold talks on the military alliance between the two nations. (Source: AP/File)

This will be the US President's first official visit to the UK. Trump’s trip to the UK will be the 12th by a US president. This is a working, not a state visit. In 1977 Jimmy Carter was cheered by crowds when he came, while JFK was met by half a million people in 1961. In 2003, George Bush spent the night at Buckingham Palace, becoming the first president to do so since Woodrow Wilson in 1918. Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, was afforded a state visit to the UK in 2011 and also came on a further three occasions.

However, around 50,000 people are expected to descend on central London to demonstrate against Donald Trump when he arrives.