Donald Trump UK visit LIVE UPDATES: US President to meet Theresa May to discuss post-Brexit ties

US President Donald Trump is on his first official visit to the UK this week where he will meet the Queen at Windsor Castle. The US president’s tight schedule will include a full military display to highlight the defence relations between the two countries. However, as thousands of protesters prepare to take to the streets to demonstrate against the US leader, he is set to avoid central London. Around 50,000 people are expected to gather in central London to protest against the US President when he arrives in the UK.
Live Blog
Donald Trump UK visit LIVE: The US president is set to meet the Queen at Windsor Castle. He arrived in London with the first lady Melania Trump on Thursday afternoon. Follow the latest news below.
This will be the US President's first official visit to the UK. Trump’s trip to the UK will be the 12th by a US president. This is a working, not a state visit. In 1977 Jimmy Carter was cheered by crowds when he came, while JFK was met by half a million people in 1961. In 2003, George Bush spent the night at Buckingham Palace, becoming the first president to do so since Woodrow Wilson in 1918. Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, was afforded a state visit to the UK in 2011 and also came on a further three occasions.
However, around 50,000 people are expected to descend on central London to demonstrate against Donald Trump when he arrives.
President Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May will on Friday visit a defence site to watch a demonstration of the UK’s military capabilities and “integrated US military training”. This will be followed by a visit to the Prime Minister’s country home Chequers for bilateral talks on a range of foreign policy issues including trade. (Image- Reuters)
The president and the first lady will then travel to Winfield House, the American ambassador’s residence in Regent’s Park. (Reuters)
The US president arrived in London following a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday. Trump will head straight to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, where Theresa May will host him and his wife Melania for a black-tie dinner with 100 guests and ministers. The palace will witness a military ceremony at its Great Court, performed the bands of the Scots, Irish and Welsh guards. Representatives from the UK’s financial services, the travel industry, creative industry, food and drink sector, engineering, technology, pharmacy and defence sectors will be present at the dinner. (Photo-AP)
President Trump has arrived in the UK to meet Theresa May and the Queen on a three-day "working visit". Air Force One touched down at Stansted Airport shortly before 2 pm on Thursday. Trump is set to avoid London during his time in the UK as mass protests are expected against his “zero-tolerance” approach to immigration and divisive rhetoric. (AP Image)