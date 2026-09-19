US President Donald Trump signs Russia sanctions bill into law

The legislation targets ​Russia's energy and defense industries, as well ⁠as its "shadow fleet" of tankers that evade ​existing sanctions, in order to deprive Moscow ​of funds used to pay for its war with Ukraine.

By: Reuters
1 min readWashingtonSep 19, 2026 05:00 AM IST
US President Donald Trump signs Russia sanctions bill into law, Donald Trump signs Russia sanctions bill, Trump signs Russia sanctions bill, Russia sanctions bill, Russia oil sanctions bill, Indian express news, current affairsUS President Donald Trump (Photo/AP)
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US President Donald Trump on Friday signed the sweeping Russia ​sanctions bill into law, the White ‌House said in a statement, paving the way for increased economic pressure on Russia over its ​invasion of Ukraine.

The legislation targets ​Russia’s energy and defense industries, as well ⁠as its “shadow fleet” of tankers that evade ​existing sanctions, in order to deprive Moscow ​of funds used to pay for its war with Ukraine.

Critics say the legislation, which also levies tariffs ​on Russia’s biggest trading partners, could herald ​trouble for other countries as well if they find ‌themselves ⁠in Trump’s crosshairs in the future because it also authorizes the president to impose tariffs that could last well beyond his presidency.

The ​bill, now ​called the “Lindsey ⁠O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026,” to honor ​the South Carolina Republican who died in ​July, ⁠passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday and the Senate last month. Graham, a ⁠longtime ​Russia hawk, was a staunch ​backer of the legislation.

 

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