US President Donald Trump signs Russia sanctions bill into law

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed the sweeping Russia ​sanctions bill into law, the White ‌House said in a statement, paving the way for increased economic pressure on Russia over its ​invasion of Ukraine.

The legislation targets ​Russia’s energy and defense industries, as well ⁠as its “shadow fleet” of tankers that evade ​existing sanctions, in order to deprive Moscow ​of funds used to pay for its war with Ukraine.

Critics say the legislation, which also levies tariffs ​on Russia’s biggest trading partners, could herald ​trouble for other countries as well if they find ‌themselves ⁠in Trump’s crosshairs in the future because it also authorizes the president to impose tariffs that could last well beyond his presidency.