‘Shame’: Trump says Epstein Files scrutiny of Bill Clinton ‘bothers’ him

Trump news: US President Donald Trump has expressed sympathy for former president Bill Clinton. Trump said he was “bothered” by the scrutiny faced by Clinton following the release of documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump called it a “shame” that Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are being asked to testify before Congress. He contrasted their situation with his own legal troubles, saying he has been indicted “many, many times,” while Clinton was not. Trump also pushed back against Democratic calls for him to testify.

Trump news: What Trump admires about Bill Clinton

“It bothers me that somebody’s going after Bill Clinton,” Trump said, adding that he liked the former president and still does. Asked what he admired about Clinton, Trump replied that Clinton “understood” him and treated him well personally. He recalled Clinton’s warning during the 2016 Republican primaries that Trump would be a formidable opponent, claiming Hillary Clinton had dismissed that assessment.