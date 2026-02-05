‘Shame’: Trump says Epstein Files scrutiny of Bill Clinton ‘bothers’ him

US politics news: Trump says unhappy with Minnesota shootings, had earlier suggested the victims were “not angels”.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 07:51 PM IST
donald trumpPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing a spending bill that ends a partial shutdown of the federal government in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Source: AP Photo)
Trump news: US President Donald Trump has expressed sympathy for former president Bill Clinton. Trump said he was “bothered” by the scrutiny faced by Clinton following the release of documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump called it a “shame” that Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are being asked to testify before Congress. He contrasted their situation with his own legal troubles, saying he has been indicted “many, many times,” while Clinton was not. Trump also pushed back against Democratic calls for him to testify.

Trump news: What Trump admires about Bill Clinton

“It bothers me that somebody’s going after Bill Clinton,” Trump said, adding that he liked the former president and still does. Asked what he admired about Clinton, Trump replied that Clinton “understood” him and treated him well personally. He recalled Clinton’s warning during the 2016 Republican primaries that Trump would be a formidable opponent, claiming Hillary Clinton had dismissed that assessment.

Trump news latest: Trump repeats claim that 2020 election was ‘stolen’

The interview also touched on election integrity, an issue Trump continues to raise. He once again declined to fully commit to accepting the results of upcoming elections, saying he would do so only “if the elections are honest.” Trump repeated his unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” and alleged widespread cheating in the 2024 election, which he described as a “great election” with an “all red” map.

Trump news now: Republicans should ‘nationalise voting’: Trump

Earlier this week, Trump suggested the federal government should take control of elections in certain areas, saying Republicans should “nationalize the voting” in places he alleged were corrupt. While he reiterated calls for greater federal involvement, he later claimed in the NBC interview that he “didn’t say national,” despite repeating allegations—without evidence—that elections in some Democratic-led cities are deeply flawed. He also asserted that Democratic voters support voter ID laws, while party leaders oppose them.

Minnesota news: Trump on Minnesota shootings

Trump was additionally questioned about his remarks on the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good in Minnesota. He said he was unhappy with the incidents and clarified that, despite earlier comments suggesting the victims were “not angels,” nothing justified their deaths. “It should not have happened,” Trump said, calling both shootings “very sad incidents.”

