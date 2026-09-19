US President Donald Trump banning CNN, MSNOW and Politico from White House

Trump wrote on his social media site that effective immediately, “I am banning” CNN, MSNOW and Politico “from the White House as a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!”

By: AP
1 min readSep 19, 2026 12:55 AM IST
US President Donald Trump says he is banning CNN from White House, Donald Trump says he is banning MSNOW from White House, donald trump, donald trump CNN, CNN, Indian express news, current affairsUS President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
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US President Donald Trump said Friday that he was banning CNN, MSNOW and Politico from the White House due to what he called unfavorable coverage, and threatened that more such prohibitions of media outlets could follow.

Trump wrote on his social media site that effective immediately, “I am banning” CNN, MSNOW and Politico “from the White House as a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!”

 

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