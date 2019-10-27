Donald Trump press conference: Baghdadi killed himself by igniting his suicide vest, says US President

US President Donald Trump Sunday announced that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during an overnight raid led by US military forces in Syria, a major victory as he fights a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry. Baghdadi killed himself by igniting his suicide vest, he said.

“Last night the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-baghdadi is dead,” Trump said.

“He was the founder and leader of ISIS. The most ruthless and violent terror organization anywhere in the world. The United States has been searching for Baghdadi for many years. Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been the top national security priority of my administration,” he said.

Earlier today, in a cryptic tweet, the President teased a major announcement. “Something very big has just happened” Trump had tweeted. His tweet left his Twitter followers – more than 66 million – to speculate about what that announcement might entail.