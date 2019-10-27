Donald Trump press conference: Baghdadi killed himself by igniting his suicide vest, says US Presidenthttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/us-president-donald-trump-abu-bakr-al-baghdadi-isis-6090524/
Donald Trump press conference: Baghdadi killed himself by igniting his suicide vest, says US President
Donald Trump press conference: "Last night the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-baghdadi is dead," Trump said.
US President Donald Trump Sunday announced that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during an overnight raid led by US military forces in Syria, a major victory as he fights a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry. Baghdadi killed himself by igniting his suicide vest, he said.
“Last night the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-baghdadi is dead,” Trump said.
“He was the founder and leader of ISIS. The most ruthless and violent terror organization anywhere in the world. The United States has been searching for Baghdadi for many years. Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been the top national security priority of my administration,” he said.
Earlier today, in a cryptic tweet, the President teased a major announcement. “Something very big has just happened” Trump had tweeted. His tweet left his Twitter followers – more than 66 million – to speculate about what that announcement might entail.
Live Blog
Donald Trump in a press conference announced that ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed during a US raid in Syria. Follow for LIVE updates here.
Was able to find out Baghdadi's location few weeks ago: Trump
The US was able to find out Baghdadi's whereabouts just a few weeks ago, the US President said. The started getting "very positive feedback" on Baghdadi's location, he said.
Russia opened up their airspace for the rain: Trump
Trump said that Russia "treated us great" and opened up their airspace for the raid. He also said that Russia did not know about the nature of the mission.
Many of Baghdadi people were killed: Trump
US President Donald Trump said that many of ISIS chief's people were killed and that US will announce the exact number in due course
Baghdadi was a sick and depraved man: Donald Trump
"Baghdadi was a sick and depraved man and now he's gone," Trump said in his press conference. Baghdadi had long been sought by the United States, as head of a jihadist group that at one point controlled large areas of Syria and Iraq, declaring a caliphate.
Baghdadi died like a coward: Trump
Trump also went on to say that the raid was a dangerous operation and Baghdadi died "like a dog" and "like a coward".
Baghdadi killed himself by igniting his suicide vest, says US President
Baghdadi killed himself by igniting his suicide vest, Trump said, adding that today's successful operation is the reminder that the US will continue to pursue remaining Islamic State terrorists.
Sensitive materials suring raid: Trump
Trump also said the US have seized sensitive materials during the raid conducted by US Special operations commandos in northwestern Syria. He thanked the intelligence officials on the success of the mission. He said he also wanted to thank Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iraq for support.
Donald Trump announces Baghdadi's death
Donald Trump announces Baghdadi's death, says no personnel have been lost in operation.
If confirmed by DNA testing and other methods of identification, the killing of al-Baghdadi will be the biggest success of US global anti-terror operations since Navy SEAL commandos eliminated Osama bin Laden in a raid on a compound in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad on May 2, 2011.
In February 2018, several US official claimed that Baghdadi was wounded in an airstrike in May 2017 and was forced to give up control of ISIS while he recuperated. He became leader of ISIS in 2010.
A video purportedly featuring Baghdadi was released by ISSI media wing in April this year. It was the first time Baghdadi was seen after his address from the Great Mosque in Mosul in 2014.
Who is Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi?
The leader of the Islamic State is often described as the most wanted individual in the world. The United States designated him a terrorist some eight years ago, and declared a bounty of $10 million (more than Rs 70 crore) on his head.
Baghdadi, who is believed to have been born in Iraq perhaps in 1971, proclaimed himself Caliph of the Islamic State in 2013. He made his first known public appearance the following year, delivering a Ramadan sermon at the Great Mosque of al-Nuri in Mosul in northern Iraq, at which the Islamic State declared itself to be a worldwide Caliphate with al-Baghdadi at its head.
The best known among the ISIS leader’s few publicly available pictures are from a video of this sermon at the al-Nuri mosque.
