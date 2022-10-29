scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

US President Biden will travel to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia next month: White House

At the US-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, Biden will reaffirm the United States' enduring commitment to Southeast Asia and ASEAN centrality, building on the success of the historic US-ASEAN Special Summit in Washington, DC, it said.

US President Joe Biden (Reuters)

US President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt next month to participate in the COP27 United Nations climate change summit to build on the significant work Washington has undertaken “to advance the global climate fight,” the White House said.

The US President will then travel to Cambodia from November 12-13 to participate in the annual US-ASEAN summit and the East Asia Summit, following which, he will visit Bali in Indonesia from November 13-16 for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, the White House said on Friday.

At the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on November 11, Biden will build on the significant work the US has undertaken to advance the global climate fight and help the most vulnerable build resilience to climate impacts, as he will highlight the need for the world to act in this decisive decade, the White House said.

In Bali, Biden will commend President Widodo’s leadership of the G20 and highlight the US commitment to this premier forum for economic cooperation with countries representing more than 80 per cent of the world’s GDP.

He will work with G20 partners to address key challenges such as climate change, the global impact of Putin’s war on Ukraine, including on energy and food security and affordability, and a range of other priorities important to the global economic recovery, it said.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris will also travel to Asia and North Africa, following Biden’s visit, the White House said.

Harris will travel to Bangkok to attend the November 18-19 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders meeting, underscoring Washington’s commitment to economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

She will then travel to Manila, where she will meet with government leaders and civil society representatives and bolster bilateral ties between US and Philippines, the White House added.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 08:28:16 am
Paul Pelosi attack highlights rising threats to lawmakers

