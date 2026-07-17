US election system is ‘so broken, so vulnerable that no one can defend it’, says Trump

Donald Trump revives 2020 grievances, releases declassified intelligence documents, and renews push for the Save America Act ahead of the midterms.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJul 17, 2026 07:33 AM IST First published on: Jul 17, 2026 at 07:28 AM IST
Trump SpeechPresident Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Washington. (Photo: AP)

In a primetime address Thursday night, US President Trump argued that the US election system is dangerously exposed to hacking and manipulation, saying it falls “catastrophically short” of the security Americans deserve . He tied the claim to long-disputed allegations about his 2020 loss to Joe Biden, arguing that without major changes, November’s midterms are vulnerable to being “rigged and stolen.”

He also renewed his call for Congress to pass the Save America Act, framing it as a common-sense fix, even though the bill would not affect this year’s midterms.

How does he describe the system’s flaws

Trump described the current voting and mail-in system as “not defensible,” claiming hundreds of millions of American voter files have ended up in foreign governments’ hands and that vote-counting machines remain exposed to hacking and manipulation.

He asserted that hundreds of thousands of non-citizens and deceased people remain active on voter rolls, while the country continues to hold elections without voter ID or proof-of-citizenship requirements and with tens of millions of mail ballots in circulation. He said evidence of fraud has been “buried” and called for sweeping restrictions on mail-in voting.

Who is he blaming

Trump pointed to what he called the “Deep State,” accusing intelligence officials of suppressing evidence of Chinese interference in the 2020 election and hiding it from both him and the public. He claimed intelligence agencies learned in 2020 that voter registration files had been compromised but sat on the information.

However, the officials he’s criticizing led agencies he himself appointed, and there’s no record of him objecting when those same agencies briefed him in January 2021 that no foreign country had altered vote totals or fabricated ballots.

When and how did the disclosures happen

Timed to coincide with the speech, the White House launched a new website Thursday publishing declassified intelligence documents that Trump says expose major “areas of concern” in election infrastructure.

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One document a National Intelligence Council memorandum dated January 15, 2020 and newly approved for release this July assessed that adversaries including Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea had the technical capability to access election-related systems, while cautioning that assessors did not know whether any of them had concrete plans to manipulate results.

Because the trove was released just before the speech, independent verification of Trump’s characterization of the documents wasn’t possible in real time a timing that critics say may be deliberate, since it lets sweeping claims land before anyone can check them.

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Trump also renewed his opposition to mail-in voting, calling for it to be effectively banned, and argued current safeguards make cheating too easy. He spent the opening minutes of the address running through a list of administration accomplishments, including lower drug prices, before pivoting to election security; he did not address the ongoing conflict with Iran or the US military’s expanded strikes that day.

The speech drew a mixed response from broadcasters: ABC and NBC opted to stream it rather than air it live on their main networks, CBS ran a special report instead of a live broadcast, and CNN said it would cover the remarks as a news event rather than carry them unedited.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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