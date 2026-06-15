Missouri plane crash: All 12 on board killed after aircraft crashes in US’ Butler

A plane carrying 11 passengers and a pilot crashed near an airport in Butler, Missouri, in the United States, on Sunday, killing all the people aboard.

Troopers reached the incident site and were helping the Butler Police Department and Bates County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement, according to AP.

🚨Plane Crash – Butler, MO🚨 Troopers are on scene assisting the Butler Police Department & Bates County Sheriff’s Office of a Fatal Plane Crash near the Butler Memorial Airport. At this time reports indicate all occupants (12 total) have perished. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/rsAx7GBlQN — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) June 14, 2026

The state highway patrol added that the plane crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport. A CNN report stated that he plane had taken off around 11:20am (local time) and was unable to receive a visual altitude.

A plane crash near Butler Memorial Airport in Butler, Missouri, has left all 12 people on board dead, according to reports. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are at the scene and investigating the incident. https://t.co/YQ64MemR8Z pic.twitter.com/EcUIKBY9WJ — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 14, 2026

The aircraft then took a sharp turn towards left and crashed about 300 yards from the runway, CNN reported quoting Dennis Jacobs, acting airport manager.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Justin Ewing, the scene of incident was “brutal,” adding, “landed in a field adjacent to the airport, but I think they’re shutting down the roadway just as a precaution.”