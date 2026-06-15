Missouri plane crash: All 12 on board killed after aircraft crashes in US’ Butler

Butler Missouri plane crashed after an aircraft carrying skydivers crashed near Butler Memorial Airport on Sunday.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 15, 2026 12:29 AM IST
us plane crashMissouri Highway said the plane was carrying people up for skydiving. (Photo: X/ @Osint613)
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A plane carrying 11 passengers and a pilot crashed near an airport in Butler, Missouri, in the United States, on Sunday, killing all the people aboard.

Troopers reached the incident site and were helping the Butler Police Department and Bates County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement, according to AP.

The state highway patrol added that the plane crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport. A CNN report stated that he plane had taken off around 11:20am (local time) and was unable to receive a visual altitude.

The aircraft then took a sharp turn towards left and crashed about 300 yards from the runway, CNN reported quoting Dennis Jacobs, acting airport manager.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Justin Ewing, the scene of incident was “brutal,” adding, “landed in a field adjacent to the airport, but I think they’re shutting down the roadway just as a precaution.”

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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