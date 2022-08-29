scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

US: Shootout in Phoenix, two police officers injured

Police said that others had also been injured at the scene, and that PIOs were on route to the hospital and the scene.

phoenixThe officers sustained non-life threatening injuries. (Representational image/ Twitter/ @PhoenixPolice)

Phoenix Police on Monday said that two of its officers sustained non-life threatening injuries following a shooting incident.

They added that others had also been injured at the scene, and that PIOs were on route to the hospital and the scene.

Further details awaited.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 11:13:14 am
Next Story

MHT-CET re-exam begins, no issues reported yet

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'

Premium
Rupee slips to 80.15 against US dollar, Sensex trades 800 points lower

Rupee slips to 80.15 against US dollar, Sensex trades 800 points lower

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Landslide in Kerala: two dead, three missing

Landslide in Kerala: two dead, three missing

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers
Supertech demolition

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value
House of the Dragon

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement