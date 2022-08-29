US: Shootout in Phoenix, two police officers injured

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Phoenix Police on Monday said that two of its officers sustained non-life threatening injuries following a shooting incident.
They added that others had also been injured at the scene, and that PIOs were on route to the hospital and the scene.
Both officers sustained non-life threatening injuries. Several other people have been injured at the scene. PIO’s are in route to the hospital and the scene.
— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 29, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
Further details awaited.