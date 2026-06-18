Pete Hegseth announces Pentagon review of US military deployments in Europe

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday announced a six-month Pentagon review of American military deployments in Europe and warned NATO allies that future US commitments would depend on how quickly European nations assume greater responsibility for their own defence. Speaking at a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels, Hegseth said the review would assess whether the alliance is moving “fast and irreversibly” toward a model in which Europe takes primary responsibility for its own security, news agency Associated Press reported.

Hegseth sharply criticised some European allies for refusing to provide US forces with access to military bases and airspace for operations against Iran. Calling the decision “shameful,” he argued that restrictions on basing and overflight rights unnecessarily increased risks for American personnel. According to the Associated Press, Hegseth said such support from allies “never should have been in question.”

Push for a ‘NATO 3.0’

At the Brussels meeting, Hegseth called for a transformation of the 32-member alliance into what he described as “NATO 3.0”, a more combat-ready organisation focused on hard military power and deterrence. He argued that the alliance must move beyond its post-Cold War structure and become a stronger conventional military force capable of defending Europe without excessive dependence on Washington, the Associated Press reported.

Concerns after US scales back crisis commitments

The remarks come weeks after the United States informed allies that it would no longer automatically provide certain military assets, including aircraft carriers, support ships, aerial refuelling aircraft and fighter jets, in the event of a NATO crisis. According to the Associated Press, European allies and Canada are now exploring ways to compensate for the potential shortfall in capabilities.

Washington shifts focus toward China

The Trump administration has argued that the United States must prepare for the possibility of two major conflicts occurring simultaneously and therefore needs greater flexibility to deploy military resources elsewhere. According to the Associated Press, Washington is particularly focused on maintaining readiness in the Indo-Pacific amid concerns about a potential confrontation with China.

$1.5 trillion defence investment planned

Hegseth also highlighted plans for a massive increase in US defence spending, saying Washington intends to invest $1.5 trillion in defence in 2027. He described the move as a signal that America is strengthening what he called an “arsenal of freedom.” While the buildup is aimed primarily at protecting US interests, Hegseth said it would also reinforce NATO’s overall military strength, according to the Associated Press.

NATO revisits defence planning

The evolving US position has prompted NATO military planners to consider alternative defence arrangements. NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe is reportedly developing contingency plans to compensate for reduced American support during a crisis. Despite the changes, the United States has indicated it will maintain its nuclear weapons stationed in Europe, which remain a key pillar of NATO’s deterrence strategy, the Associated Press reported.

Story continues below this ad

Article 5 remains intact, but questions grow

While NATO’s Article 5 collective defence clause remains unchanged, the US review has raised concerns among allies about the future scale of American military assistance. Under Article 5, an attack on one NATO member is considered an attack on all, though the treaty does not legally require specific military responses. According to the Associated Press, the debate now centres on how much conventional military support Europe can expect from Washington in future crises.