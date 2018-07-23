Follow Us:
US: One dead after shooting at Mormon church in Nevada

According to media reports, the gunman surrendered after authorities called his home and asked.

US: One dead after shooting at Mormon church in Nevada

Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a shooting at a Mormon church in Nevada Sunday. Fallon Police Chief Kevin Gehman says 48-year-old John Kelley O’Connor walked into the church, opened fire then walked home.

TV station KOLO reports that O’Connor surrendered after authorities called his home and asked. Gehman said O’Connor appears to have targeted one person and not the church, which had as many as 50 people at the time. No motive was immediately known.

Authorities did not disclose the victims’ names pending next-of-kin notification.

