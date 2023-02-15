scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
US on surveys at BBC offices: Not in position to offer judgement; we support importance of free press

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the British Broadcasting Corporation's offices in Delhi and Mumbai.

IT survey BBC US responseThe Income Tax officials said the operation was part of a tax evasion investigation. (AP Photo)
US on surveys at BBC offices: Not in position to offer judgement; we support importance of free press
The United States on Tuesday said it is aware of the survey operation conducted by the Indian tax authorities at the BBC office in Delhi but is not in a position to offer its judgement.



Also Read |The Express View on I-T ‘Survey’ of BBC offices: The Daylight Knock

“We are aware of the search of the BBC offices in Delhi by Indian tax authorities. I would need to refer you to Indian authorities for the details of this search. Beyond this discrete action, what I’ll say more broadly is the general point that I’ve consistently made in this context, but in a universal context as well,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters here.

“We support the importance of free press around the world. We continue to highlight the importance of freedom of expression and freedom of religion or belief as human rights that contribute to strengthening democracies around the world. It has strengthened this democracy here in this country. It has strengthened India’s democracy,” Price said.

Also Read |I-T Dept ‘surveys’ BBC: What is a survey by the taxman, and how is it different from an I-T ‘raid’?

These universal rights are the bedrock of democracies around the world, he asserted.

When asked if this action went against some of the spirit or value of democracy, Price said, “I couldn’t say. We’re aware of the facts of these searches, but I’m just not in a position to offer a judgement.” The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the British Broadcasting Corporation’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai.

Also Read |Opposition says intimidation; BJP calls BBC corrupt, malice against India

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and India.

Tax officials said the department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 07:35 IST
