Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • US: Officials investigating reported military aircraft crash in Washington suburbs

US: Officials investigating reported military aircraft crash in Washington suburbs

The reported crash site is only a few miles from Joint Base Andrews.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 5, 2017 7:45:15 pm
US plane crash, Joint base andrews, US aircraft crash, US plane accident, US aircraft accident, US news, Mark Brady, Prince George’s County fire department spokesman, tweeted out saying officials are investigating a military aircraft down in the Clinton area.
Top News

A US military aircraft has reportedly crashed in the Washington suburbs, even as officials in Maryland are investigating the incident, as reported by Associated Press. Mark Brady, Prince George’s County fire department spokesman, tweeted out saying officials are investigating a military aircraft down in the Clinton area. The reported crash site is only a few miles from Joint Base Andrews. As per Brady, one pilot is reported to have parachuted out.

More details awaited.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now