US officially exits World Health Organization: ‘Strayed from its core mission’

The United States has officially withdrawn from the World Health Organization (WHO), completing a process launched a year ago under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump the White House said on Thursday.

The decision was confirmed by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the State Department, one year after Trump signed the order to begin the withdrawal.

A senior HHS official said the administration believed the WHO had “strayed from its core mission” and had failed to meet standards of reform, accountability and transparency.

The official said the administration was particularly critical of the WHO’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The WHO delayed its response in declaring Covid-19 a global health emergency,” the official said, adding that the agency had acted against US interests on several occasions.

The administration also said the United States had contributed with more funds than other countries, including China, and noted that no American has ever served as director-general of the WHO.

Trump order completes one-year process

Under United Nations rules, countries must give one year’s notice before leaving the WHO. The US gave formal notice when Trump signed the executive order last year.

According to the United Nations, the United States currently owes more than $270 million in unpaid contributions for the 2024–2025 period. The senior HHS official said the administration believes the US is not legally required to pay the amount under the WHO’s constitution.

The White House said the US would continue to play a role in global public health outside the WHO framework.

An HHS official said the department has more than 2,000 staff working in 63 countries and maintains bilateral agreements with hundreds of governments.

“There are plans in place to continue work on disease surveillance, diagnostics and outbreak response,” the official said.

WHO and experts respond

A spokesperson for the WHO said the US withdrawal would be discussed at the organisation’s executive board meeting in early February and that the secretariat would act on guidance from its governing bodies.

Public health experts have raised concerns about the move. Ronald Nahass, president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, said global cooperation was essential to respond to health threats.

“Germs do not respect borders,” Nahass said, adding that leaving the WHO could affect surveillance of diseases such as Ebola and seasonal influenza.

The HHS said there are currently no plans for the United States to rejoin the WHO or take part as an observer.