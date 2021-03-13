scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 13, 2021
Latest news

US offers temporary legal residency to people from Myanmar

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the temporary protected status would last for 18 months. The designation applies to people from that country already living in the United States.

By: AP | Washington |
Updated: March 13, 2021 11:07:53 am
US offers temporary legal residency to people from MyanmarPeople light candles on the street during a night demonstration despite a curfew imposed by authorities in Yangon, Myanmar on Friday, Mar. 12, 2021. (AP Photo)

The Biden administration offered temporary legal residency Friday to people from Myanmar, where military leaders have overthrown the country’s elected government and are using deadly force against protesters.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the temporary protected status would last for 18 months. The designation applies to people from that country already living in the United States.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Myanmar’s military seized power Feb. 1, hours before the seating of a new parliament following election results that were seen as a rebuff to the country’s generals. The coup upended internationally backed efforts to restore democracy and end decades of junta rule. Security forces have killed dozens of protesters since the coup.

Mayorkas said in a statement that the takeover has worsened humanitarian conditions, disrupted aid and medical flights into the country and brought on an economic crisis, making it difficult for Myanmar nationals and longtime residents to return to the country safely.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 13: Latest News

Advertisement