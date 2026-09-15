Umar Kremlev: Who is Putin-linked Russian businessman who helped fund Trump Jr’s wedding?

Russian businessman Umar Kremlev, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin and head of the International Boxing Association (IBA), has come under scrutiny after reports that he helped pay for celebrations following Donald Trump Jr’s wedding in the Bahamas.

The disclosure was first reported by ProPublica, which said Kremlev spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the celebrations, including the rental of one of two private islands where guests stayed and a fireworks display. The report was based on financial records and interviews with people familiar with the event.

The couple later confirmed Kremlev’s involvement. In an Instagram statement reported by Associated Press, Bettina Trump described Kremlev as a “dear friend” who had “very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations” after their wedding. She called it an “extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend”.

Donald Trump Jr.’s Relationship With Umar Kremlev In September 2025, Donald Trump Jr., the sitting president’s son, appeared onstage in Istanbul with Umar Kremlev, a Putin-linked Russian oligarch who runs the International Boxing Association. This was not a random encounter or… https://t.co/uqnnGqL0tS pic.twitter.com/WF41mXfxQD — Resolute Titan (@ResoluteTitan88) September 15, 2026

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“The weekend that followed had actually been planned well in advance as a fun weekend with friends,” she said.

“It was never intended to be our wedding weekend. When our original wedding plans changed, we simply decided to get married before it and arrived at an already planned weekend as newlyweds. Our dear friend Umar very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us AFTER our wedding. It was an extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend, and something for which we were and remain incredibly grateful.”

“We are fortunate to have wonderful friends from all over the world, and we will never be embarrassed or apologetic about being grateful for them,” she said, insisting there was “NO CONSPIRACY.”

Who is Umar Kremlev?

Kremlev, 43, is the president of the International Boxing Association, the international governing body for boxing that was stripped of recognition by the International Olympic Committee in 2023 over concerns including governance, finances and refereeing. The Guardian reported that Kremlev has built a powerful network in Russian political and business circles since rising through the country’s boxing establishment.

ProPublica reported this morning that Umar Kremlev, a Putin ally who runs an international boxing organization funded by the Kremlin’s energy giant, secretly covered hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs for Donald Trump Jr.’s three-day wedding in the Bahamas, including the… pic.twitter.com/BCdx2HMRQ8 — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) September 14, 2026

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The IBA has also received financial backing from Gazprom, the Russian state-owned energy giant. The Washington Post reported that Kremlev recently accompanied Putin to China and that Ukraine has imposed sanctions on him, describing him as close to the head of Putin’s security service. Putin awarded Kremlev the Order of Friendship in April, reported Associated Press.

Kremlev’s links to the Kremlin go back years. According to ProPublica, he became involved with the Russian Boxing Federation and later took over its leadership before becoming head of the international boxing body. His rise coincided with increasing financial and political backing from powerful Russian interests.

How did he become connected to Trump Jr?

The relationship between Kremlev and Trump Jr had not previously been widely reported. ProPublica said the two men appear to have met only in recent years through a mutual friend in the hunting world and developed a friendship around their shared interest in boxing and outdoor activities.

From center right, Donald Trump Jr, his wife Bettina and son Donald Trump III wait for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and US embassy staff at Deerfield Residence in Dublin. (AP FILE) From center right, Donald Trump Jr, his wife Bettina and son Donald Trump III wait for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and US embassy staff at Deerfield Residence in Dublin. (AP FILE)

A spokesperson for Trump Jr told ProPublica that Kremlev was a personal friend of Trump Jr and said the two had no business relationship. Kremlev’s press office similarly said the two had a friendly relationship and had first met “a couple of years ago”.

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Trump Jr had also appeared alongside Kremlev at an IBA event in Istanbul in September 2025. ProPublica reported that the event featured discussions about boxing and that Trump Jr shared the stage with Kremlev.

What did Kremlev pay for?

According to ProPublica, Kremlev paid for the rental of one of the private islands used during the three-day Bahamas celebrations and covered other major expenses, including fireworks. The payments reportedly came through a Dubai-based entity affiliated with the IBA.

The Washington Post reported that Kremlev hosted two nights of celebrations after the wedding ceremony, citing the couple’s own confirmation and ProPublica’s reporting on the financial contribution.

The couple has said that the actual wedding ceremony was a private family event and that the Bahamas weekend had already been planned as a gathering with friends. Bettina Trump said Kremlev’s contribution was a gift and denied any political motive.

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Why is the payment controversial?

The controversy centres on the fact that Kremlev is a wealthy Russian businessman with close links to Putin and that he provided a substantial personal benefit to the son of the US president.

The New York Times reported that ethics experts viewed the gift as raising concerns about potential foreign influence, even though there was no evidence that the payment was made in exchange for a political favour.

ProPublica likewise cited former US counterintelligence officials who questioned why Kremlev would spend such a large amount on someone who is the president’s son. The investigation, however, did not establish that Kremlev sought or received political influence in return for the gift.

President Donald Trump has said he did not know Kremlev. In a statement reported by CBS News, Trump said Kremlev did not pay for his son’s wedding but rather an “afterparty” held at a different location and on a different day.

(With inputs from agencies)