‘It takes money to kill bad guys’: Pentagon’s massive $200 billion Iran war request | Hegseth’s top 10 quotes

Iran war updates: The Pentagon is seeking an additional $200 billion for the Iran war, a massive request that is likely to face tough questions in Congress, which must approve any new funding, news agency Associated Press reported.

The proposal has been sent to the White House, according to a senior administration official, the report said. When asked about the figure at a press conference on Thursday, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth stopped short of confirming the amount, saying it could still change.

“It takes money to kill bad guys,” Hegseth said. But he added, “we’re going back to Congress and our folks there to ensure that we’re properly funded.”

OPERATION EPIC FURY — PENTAGON BRIEFING Hegseth's War Rhetoric: 10 Quotes from the Pentagon Pete Hegseth addressed the press on March 19, 2026, delivering some of the most hawkish language of the U.S. campaign against Iran. Here's what he said — and what it means. The Strike Iran's Collapse Hormuz & Cards The Cost Not Those Wars 7,000+ Targets struck across Iran 2x Air power vs. Shock & Awe 2003 ⇧ Accelerating, not decelerating "Today will be the largest strike package yet, just like yesterday was. Our capabilities continue to build, Iran's continue to degrade. We're hunting and striking. Death and destruction from above." — Pete Hegseth, Pentagon Briefing, Mar 19, 2026 | CNBC "Operation Epic Fury has so far delivered twice the air power of 'Shock and Awe' in Iraq in 2003. We are accelerating, not decelerating." — Pete Hegseth, Pentagon Briefing, Mar 19, 2026 | The White House MILITARY DESTRUCTION Iran's Armed Forces: A Pentagon Assessment Hegseth described a systematic dismantling of Iran's military capacity — from command structure to naval presence — in some of the most sweeping language of the campaign. ✈ Air Force: "Built for 1996; destroyed in 2026" Hegseth declared Iran's Air Force entirely eliminated in the campaign. ⚓ Navy: "Rests at the bottom of the Persian Gulf" The Iranian Navy, per Hegseth, has been sunk in its entirety. ☠ Command: "Dead, missing, or cowering in bunkers" Iranian commanders described as too terrified to occupy the same room. GEOPOLITICAL CONTROL The Strait of Hormuz and Who Holds Power Two short quotes from today's briefing defined the U.S. posture on the broader theatre — the Strait of Hormuz and the power dynamic with Iran overall. "That's not a strait we're going to allow to remain contested." — Pete Hegseth, on the Strait of Hormuz | CBS News U.S. Position "We hold the cards" Iran at Hormuz "Sheer desperation" CONTEXT Why Hormuz Matters About 20% of the world's oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has previously threatened to close it during periods of military tension. Hegseth's remarks signal the U.S. considers control of the strait a non-negotiable war objective. $200B War funding request — "could move higher" 6 Airmen killed in KC-135 crash in Iraq "It takes money to kill bad guys. We're going back to Congress to ensure we're properly funded for what's been done, for what we may have to do in the future — and not just refill ammunition, but above and beyond." — Pete Hegseth, on war funding | Axios "What I heard through tears, through hugs, through strength and through unbreakable resolve was the same from family after family: 'Finish this. Honor their sacrifice. Do not waver. Do not stop until the job is done.'" — Pete Hegseth, relaying message from families of fallen airmen | Stars and Stripes HISTORICAL CONTRAST "This Is Not Those Wars" Hegseth, a veteran of both Iraq and Afghanistan, drew a sharp line between Operation Epic Fury and what he called the "squandered credibility" of previous administrations — while also leaving the door open on Iran's nuclear programme. "Hear it from me, one of hundreds of thousands who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, who watched previous foolish politicians like Bush, Obama and Biden squander credibility. This is not those wars." — Pete Hegseth | CBS News "We have options, for sure." — on whether the U.S. would need to control Iran's enriched uranium to conclude the operation. Preventing Iran from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon remains a core goal. — Pete Hegseth, on Iran's nuclear programme | CBS News Sources: CNBC · Axios · CBS News · Stars and Stripes · The White House Express InfoGenIE

Big price tag faces scrutiny over war

The proposed amount is exceptionally high and comes in addition to extra funding the Defence Department received last year through President Donald Trump’s major tax cuts bill. Any such request would require congressional approval, and it remains unclear whether it has the political backing to pass.

Although lawmakers have been expecting a new funding request, it is not clear if the White House has formally submitted it for consideration. Congress has not authorised the war, and unease is growing among lawmakers over the scope and strategy of the military operation. The Washington Post first reported the funding request.

Also Read | US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates

The White House declined to answer further questions about the $200 billion proposal on Thursday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson described the moment as a “dangerous time” and said “we have to adequately fund defense.” Asked if he backed the amount, Johnson said he had not reviewed the details but added, “I support what’s needed to ensure that the American people remain safe.”

Story continues below this ad

Even though Republicans control both the House and Senate, many conservative lawmakers are fiscal hawks with little appetite for large spending increases, whether on military operations or other areas. Most Democrats are also expected to oppose the request unless the Trump administration provides clearer details on U.S. military goals and strategy.

Rep. Ken Calvert, the Republican chair of the House subcommittee overseeing defense spending, said he had already been pushing for a supplemental bill to replenish munitions. “That was going to happen, and now we have this conflict with some additional costs. So, that’s where we’re at,” Calvert of California said Thursday. “I know there are peripheral issues out there that people are concerned about, but right now, this is about our national security and it’s important that we get this done,” he said.

However, Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota, the top Democrat on the same subcommittee, criticised the administration for entering the conflict without congressional approval and called for more clarity. “This is not going to be a rubber stamp for the president of the United States,” McCollum said.

She noted that Congress is still waiting for details on how the additional $150 billion allocated to the Pentagon through Trump’s tax and spending cuts bill is being used, as well as the administration’s budget request for the current year. “I’m not writing blank checks to the Department of Defense,” McCollum said.

Story continues below this ad

Negotiations ahead on a final package

The situation sets the stage for a major political battle in Congress over any new Pentagon funding. Approval would likely require bipartisan support from both Republicans and Democrats to overcome objections.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo) Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo)

If cleared, the request would significantly increase the Pentagon’s annual budget, which currently stands at over $800 billion for this fiscal year. That figure already includes roughly $150 billion approved last year under the tax cuts bill, much of it earmarked for specific projects and broader upgrades to defence capabilities.

While some lawmakers strongly support increased spending to replenish weapons stockpiles and strengthen U.S. military readiness against emerging threats, others argue that domestic priorities such as healthcare deserve greater attention.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, reacted sharply to the proposal, calling the $200 billion figure: “It’s outrageous.”

Story continues below this ad

To push the package through, Republican leaders may attempt to pass it on their own using the budget process or negotiate with Democrats by including other priorities — a move that could drive the overall cost even higher.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise indicated that discussions are still in early stages. “Ultimately, we’re going to have negotiations with the White House on an exact amount,” Scalise said. “We’re not at that point yet.”