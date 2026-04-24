Argument turns deadly at Mall of Louisiana: High school seniors among victims as FBI Director Kash Patel joins probe

Two groups of people got into an argument inside the food court and opened fire at each other, according to Baton Rouge Police Chief Thomas Morse Jr., who cited surveillance footage, reported CNN.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readApr 24, 2026 02:23 PM IST
crime sceneA shootout between two groups in the Mall of Louisiana food court on Thursday afternoon left one person dead and five injured; Baton Rouge police are currently using surveillance footage to track the suspects who fled the scene. (Source: Generated by AI)
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A shooting inside the food court of the Mall of Louisiana in the US on Thursday afternoon left one person dead and at least five others injured, authorities confirmed. The incident has prompted a multi-agency law enforcement response. Two groups of people got into an argument inside the food court and opened fire at each other, according to Baton Rouge Police Chief Thomas Morse Jr., who cited surveillance footage, reported CNN. The shooting occurred at 1:22 p.m. local time near the food court.

1 dies, several injured

Authorities had initially said as many as 10 people were injured, but the figure was revised a few hours after the shooting. Six people were wounded, and one of them, a 17-year-old, died from their injuries. Baton Rouge Police Chief T.J. Morse said all six victims appear to have been innocent bystanders and not part of the confrontation. At least two people were in critical condition, according to reports by WAFB9.

5 arrested in connection with the shooting

Five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, and others are still being sought, according to BRPD Chief TJ Morse. Those detained had not yet been formally charged as of Thursday evening and were being interviewed by investigators,  NBC News reported.

Victims identified 

Mayor Monique Blanco Boulet confirmed that three of the victims are seniors from Ascension Episcopal School, a private school in Lafayette. Some additional people were injured in the incident, but were not struck by gunfire.

Louisiana governor reacts 

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said he had been briefed on the shooting and urged residents to avoid the area while the investigation continued. Newsweek A mall spokesperson called it a “frightening day” for everyone present, and the mall said it was devastated and outraged that it was the site of Thursday’s violence. Newsweek

FBI to partner in investigation 

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency would continue to assist partners with the investigation and asked the public to pray for the victims and their families. The FBI’s New Orleans field office confirmed it was responding to the incident alongside local law enforcement partners.

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