Argument turns deadly at Mall of Louisiana: High school seniors among victims as FBI Director Kash Patel joins probe

A shootout between two groups in the Mall of Louisiana food court on Thursday afternoon left one person dead and five injured; Baton Rouge police are currently using surveillance footage to track the suspects who fled the scene. (Source: Generated by AI)

A shooting inside the food court of the Mall of Louisiana in the US on Thursday afternoon left one person dead and at least five others injured, authorities confirmed. The incident has prompted a multi-agency law enforcement response. Two groups of people got into an argument inside the food court and opened fire at each other, according to Baton Rouge Police Chief Thomas Morse Jr., who cited surveillance footage, reported CNN. The shooting occurred at 1:22 p.m. local time near the food court.

1 dies, several injured

Authorities had initially said as many as 10 people were injured, but the figure was revised a few hours after the shooting. Six people were wounded, and one of them, a 17-year-old, died from their injuries. Baton Rouge Police Chief T.J. Morse said all six victims appear to have been innocent bystanders and not part of the confrontation. At least two people were in critical condition, according to reports by WAFB9.