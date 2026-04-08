How world leaders reacted to Iran-US two-week ceasefire after Trump’s announcement: ‘Big day for world peace’

With the Strait of Hormuz set to reopen and oil markets bracing for relief, world leaders on Wednesday cautiously welcomed the ceasefire between Iran, Israel and the United States, even as they pressed all sides to show restraint and pursue a lasting settlement to the weeks-long conflict.

The truce, announced by US President Donald Trump, is expected to restore traffic through the vital waterway that carries a fifth of the world’s oil supply, and pave the way for negotiations in Islamabad on April 10. From Tokyo, which depends on Hormuz for the bulk of its crude imports, to Canberra, which warned of mounting economic and human costs, governments framed the pause as a critical opening, but cautioned that only sustained diplomacy can prevent the region from sliding back into war.

Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he supports the US decision to pause strikes, backing efforts to ensure Iran no longer poses a “nuclear, missile and terror threat”.

However, he clarified that the ceasefire “does not include Lebanon”, where Israeli forces are still engaged in fighting with Hezbollah.

Prime Minister’s Office:



Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 8, 2026

Iraq

Iraq’s foreign ministry welcomed the ceasefire but called for full commitment from both sides. It stressed the importance of “dialogue and diplomacy” and urged all parties to avoid further escalation in the region.

Egypt

Egypt described the truce as “a very important opportunity” to push for negotiations. It called for a halt to military operations and respect for freedom of international navigation, adding that regional security concerns must be taken into account.

Story continues below this ad

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the announcement and urged all sides to respect the agreement. He said it could “pave the way toward a lasting and comprehensive peace” and stressed the need to protect civilian lives.

He added that the UN chief “calls on all the parties to the current conflict in the Middle East to comply with their obligations under international law and to abide by the terms of the ceasefire in order to pave the way toward a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.”

Japan

Japan said that “concrete steps” are needed to de-escalate the crisis, including ensuring the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

The world’s fourth-largest economy is the fifth biggest importer of oil, with around 70 percent coming through the vital waterway before the war.

Story continues below this ad

“The most important thing is that concrete steps will be taken to de-escalate the situation, including ensuring the safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz,” Japanese government spokesman Minoru Kihara said.

“We hope the final agreement will be reached through diplomacy at an early date.”

Malaysia

Malaysia said the truce is a “crucial step” towards restoring peace and stability. It urged all parties to respect the terms fully and avoid any actions that could threaten the fragile situation or global energy security.

Australia

Australia cautioned that the longer the war draws on “the more significant the impact on the global economy will be, and the greater the human cost”.

Story continues below this ad

“Australia wants to see the ceasefire upheld and a resolution to the conflict,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s office said in a statement.

“We continue to call on all parties to uphold international humanitarian law and protect civilian life,” it added.

New Zealand

New Zealand welcomed the ceasefire but warned that there remains “significant work” to be done to secure peace.

Story continues below this ad

“While this is encouraging news, there remains significant important work to be done in the coming days to secure a lasting ceasefire,” Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ spokesperson said.

“In the coming days and weeks, New Zealand will stand in support of all efforts to bring about a lasting, durable end to this conflict,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)