World Economic Forum CEO Borge Brende quits after sex offender Jeffrey Epstein ties scrutinised

Borge Brende, president and CEO of the World Economic Forum, said Thursday he was resigning, a few weeks after the forum launched an independent investigation into his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Brende, who became president of the WEF in ⁠2017, ​announced his decision in a statement following disclosures from the US Justice Department that showed the Norwegian had three business dinners with Epstein and had also ​communicated with ​the disgraced financier via email ⁠and text message, news agency Reuters reported.

The co-chairs said the WEF’s Alois Zwinggi will serve as interim president and CEO, and that ‌the forum’s ⁠Board of Trustees will oversee the leadership transition, including a plan to drive a ​process to identify a permanent successor.