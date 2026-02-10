Bajaj
Trump called Ghislaine Maxwell 'evil' and urged FBI to focus on her, new 2026 Epstein files reveal

A newly released FBI summary claims Donald Trump warned police about Jeffrey Epstein and called Ghislaine Maxwell “evil.”

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 10, 2026 06:45 PM IST First published on: Feb 10, 2026 at 06:45 PM IST
US President Donald Trump said he had kicked Jeffrey Epstein from Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach club.US President Donald Trump said he had kicked Jeffrey Epstein from Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach club. (Image Source: AP)

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has released a new document where Donald Trump called then Florida police chief, bashing his former friend and late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and referred to Ghislaine Maxwell as “evil”.

In 2019, the Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter told the FBI that Trump had called him to thank him for stopping Epstein and that “everyone has known he’s been doing this”.

While Reiter’s name is redacted in the document, it says that the interview subject was Palm Beach’s Police Chief at that time, who was Reiter.

According to a report by the Miami Herald, Trump had called him in 2006 after the police department publicly started investigating Epstein.

Surprisingly, the document came to light a few hours after Epstein’s associate – Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer, asked Trump to give her executive clemency. This can include pardoning or reducing her sentence and releasing her from prison earlier than scheduled.

The document also suggests that Trump told Reiter that he had thrown Epstein out of his Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago.

According to the FBI’s 302 summary of its interview with Reiters, “Trump told him people in New York knew Epstein was disgusting.” Trump also reportedly told Maxwell was Epstein’s operative and that “she is evil and to focus on her.”

In 2008, Epstein had pleaded guilty to Florida state charges to soliticing prostitution from an underage girl to avoid federal prosecution.

The document summary also says that “he was around Epstein once when teenagers were present, and Trump got the hell out of there. Trump was one of the very first people to call when people found out that they were investigating Epstein.”

However, in an April 2019 email released last year, Epstein told the author Michael Wolff that Trump “knew about the girls,” but it is still unclear what the phrase means.

In November last year, the White House had said that the “fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees.”

When CNBC asked the US Department of Justice, it said that they “are not aware of any corroborating evidence that the President contacted law enforcement 20 years ago.”

When Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell appeared before the House Oversight Committee, she refused to answer questions, citing her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

David Oscar Marcus, Maxwell’s attorney, said that she was willing to “speak fully and honestly” if Trump was ready to grant her executive clemency.

“Only she can provide the complete account. Some may not like what they hear, but the truth matters. For example, both President Trump and President Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing. Ms Maxwell alone can explain why, and the public is entitled to that explanation.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

