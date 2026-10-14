Wipro breaks silence after US suspends Microsoft, Cognizant, TCS, HCL, other IT firms from green card filings

Wipro said it does not expect a material business impact from the US suspension of new green card applications under the PERM programme, as the Trump administration targets eight major IT companies, including Wipro, TCS, Infosys and Microsoft.

Written by: Nischai Vats
3 min readNew DelhiOct 14, 2026 07:33 PM IST First published on: Oct 14, 2026 at 07:01 PM IST
wipro, trump permThe Trump administration has increasingly focused on whether companies use foreign-worker visa programmes after laying off US employees. (AI-generated image)

IT services major Wipro responded to the US President Donald Trump’s administration’s decision to suspend a key green card issuance programme and said it doesn’t expect any material business interruption.

The White House last week announced the suspension of new US permanent labour certification (PERM) applications, widening its crackdown to target fraud and protect American jobs.

US suspends PERM programme for eight IT companies

The development comes as the US Labour Department suspended eight IT outsourcers, including Wipro, Microsoft, TCS, Infosys, Adobe and HCLTech, from the green card programme, which potentially cuts off a common path to permanent residency for foreign tech workers.

Wipro says no material business impact expected

In a filing on Tuesday at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Wipro highlighted that the US government’s decision relates to a specific permanent residency pathway and is separate from skilled talent mobility programmes like that of the H-1B visa.

In the filing, Wipro stated, “The recent announcement by the U.S. Department of Labor regarding the suspension of new PERM applications for certain companies relates to a specific permanent residency pathway and is distinct from broader skilled talent mobility programmes such as the H-1B Visa. We don’t anticipate any material business impact from this announcement.”

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80% of Wipro’s US workforce hired locally

Wipro added that over the years, the IT company has followed a deliberate localisation strategy which has led to 80 per cent of its workforce in the United States being hired locally, PTI reported. The tech company further said that it remains committed to investing in local talent and complying with all the rules and regulations applicable in America.

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“We remain committed to investing in local talent, complying with all applicable US laws and regulations, and ensuring business continuity for our clients,” the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

JD Vance accuses Microsoft of abusing the system

US Vice President JD Vance, during the announcement of the suspension of the PERM programme, hit out at Washington-based tech giant Microsoft and said, “There has been no company in the United States, unfortunately, that has ​abused the system more than Microsoft.” Vance added that Microsoft laid off 6,000 American workers in 2025 and the Bill Gates-founded company benefited from 6,300 H-1B temporary worker visas ​and nearly 3,000 green cards.

Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
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Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers. Experience Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects. Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats. Expertise His core areas of focus include: US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts. US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences. Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More

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