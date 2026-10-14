Wipro breaks silence after US suspends Microsoft, Cognizant, TCS, HCL, other IT firms from green card filings

The Trump administration has increasingly focused on whether companies use foreign-worker visa programmes after laying off US employees. (AI-generated image)

IT services major Wipro responded to the US President Donald Trump’s administration’s decision to suspend a key green card issuance programme and said it doesn’t expect any material business interruption.

The White House last week announced the suspension of new US permanent labour certification (PERM) applications, widening its crackdown to target fraud and protect American jobs.

US suspends PERM programme for eight IT companies

The development comes as the US Labour Department suspended eight IT outsourcers, including Wipro, Microsoft, TCS, Infosys, Adobe and HCLTech, from the green card programme, which potentially cuts off a common path to permanent residency for foreign tech workers.

Wipro says no material business impact expected

In a filing on Tuesday at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Wipro highlighted that the US government’s decision relates to a specific permanent residency pathway and is separate from skilled talent mobility programmes like that of the H-1B visa.

In the filing, Wipro stated, “The recent announcement by the U.S. Department of Labor regarding the suspension of new PERM applications for certain companies relates to a specific permanent residency pathway and is distinct from broader skilled talent mobility programmes such as the H-1B Visa. We don’t anticipate any material business impact from this announcement.”

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80% of Wipro’s US workforce hired locally

Wipro added that over the years, the IT company has followed a deliberate localisation strategy which has led to 80 per cent of its workforce in the United States being hired locally, PTI reported. The tech company further said that it remains committed to investing in local talent and complying with all the rules and regulations applicable in America.

“We remain committed to investing in local talent, complying with all applicable US laws and regulations, and ensuring business continuity for our clients,” the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

JD Vance accuses Microsoft of abusing the system

US Vice President JD Vance, during the announcement of the suspension of the PERM programme, hit out at Washington-based tech giant Microsoft and said, “There has been no company in the United States, unfortunately, that has ​abused the system more than Microsoft.” Vance added that Microsoft laid off 6,000 American workers in 2025 and the Bill Gates-founded company benefited from 6,300 H-1B temporary worker visas ​and nearly 3,000 green cards.