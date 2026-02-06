Why Trump has launched the TrumpRx website to cut prescription drug prices

President Donald Trump speaks about TrumpRx in the South Court Auditorium in the Old Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has launched a new website, TrumpRx.gov, aimed at lowering the cost of prescription medicines for Americans, Reuters reported.

The move is part of Trump’s wider effort to push drugmakers to reduce prices in the United States, where patients often pay far more than in other developed countries.

Announcing the site at the White House, Trump said: “People are going to save a lot of money.”

Who is involved

The website was unveiled alongside Dr Mehmet Oz, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Joe Gebbia, Airbnb co-founder and director of the National Design Studio.

President Donald Trump speaks about TrumpRx in the South Court Auditorium in the Old Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Washington, as Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz listens. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Sixteen major drug companies have signed pricing agreements with the Trump administration. These include Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Merck, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and GSK.

Under the deals, companies agreed to cut prices for government health programmes and offer lower prices to consumers using TrumpRx.

How TrumpRx works

TrumpRx does not sell medicines directly. Reuters said the site is powered by discount platform GoodRx and directs users to other websites to buy the drugs.

National Design Studio director Joe Gebbia and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz talk about TrumpRx during an event with President Donald Trump in the South Court Auditorium in the Old Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

It is aimed mainly at people paying cash rather than using health insurance. As a result, purchases may not count towards insurance deductibles.

What drugs are included

The site includes discounted prices for weight-loss drugs from Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, with average monthly costs expected to range from $149 to $350, according to the government.

Other medicines listed include treatments for diabetes, asthma, heart disease and hepatitis C.

Health policy experts say it is unclear how much consumers will actually save. Juliette Cubanski of KFF said there was “a real question” about how useful the site would be for people who already have insurance.