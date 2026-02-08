Why is the Trump administration seeking to deport a 5-year-old boy after a judge ordered his release?

In this photo released by U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-TX, Adrian Conejo Arias and his son, five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos are seen in San Antonio, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, after being released from Dilley detention center. (Joaquin Castro via AP)

Lawyers for US President Donald Trump are seeking to deport Liam Conejo Ramos, a five-year-old Ecuadorian boy, weeks after a judge ordered his release from immigration detention, The Guardian reported.

Liam was detained last month by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Minneapolis along with his father, Adrian Conejo Arias. A photograph of the child wearing a bunny hat in freezing weather spread widely online and drew attention to the case.

After their arrest, Liam and his father were transferred to a family detention centre in Texas. A judge ordered their release on 31 January, and the pair returned to their home in Minnesota earlier this week.

What is the government doing now?

Despite the court order, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday it is seeking a deportation order for Liam.

The department rejected claims that it is trying to speed up the removal of the child and his father. The family’s lawyer, Danielle Molliver, told the New York Times that the government’s move was “extraordinary” and could be “retaliatory”.

Liam and his father entered the United States legally as asylum seekers. According to MPR News, the government is now trying to end the family’s asylum claims.

In a statement sent to The Guardian, DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the case followed normal procedures.

“These are regular removal proceedings. They are not in expedited removal,” she said. “This is standard procedure and there is nothing retaliatory about enforcing the nation’s immigration laws.”

Why has the case drawn political attention?

Democratic members of Congress Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Joaquin Castro of Texas have spoken publicly in support of the family.

Castro, who accompanied Liam and his father back to Minnesota last weekend, said the administration was trying to detain the child again.

“Liam Ramos, 5, spent ten days in a Texas trailer prison,” Castro wrote on X. “He got sick, missed his mother and school, and was afraid of the guards.”

He added: “Millions prayed, spoke up, and offered to help see him go home. But now, the Trump administration is trying to take him again.”

What does this case show?

Liam’s case reflects a wider rise in the detention of children under Trump’s presidency. A Guardian analysis of data from the Deportation Data Project found that ICE detained about 3,800 minors in family detention centres between January and October 2025.

More than 2,600 of those children were detained inside the US, not at the border. Lawyers for the Ramos family said they would challenge the case in immigration court, adding that they would ensure the law “works for our clients”.

