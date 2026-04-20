Iran rejects all negotiations with US, cites ‘excessive demands, shifting positions and ongoing naval blockade’

Iran is not planning to take part in a new round of talks with the United States, according to state media, hours after US President Donald Trump said a delegation would travel to Islamabad.

“There are currently no plans to participate in the next round of Iran-US talks,” Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB said, citing official sources, as reported by The Guardian.

Senior Iranian official Ebrahim Zolfaghari said Tehran has officially rejected all negotiations with the US, declaring that any peace deal is now cancelled and the Strait of Hormuz is fully closed again.

🚨 🇮🇷 Iran officially rejects all negotiations with the US.



Peace deal is now cancelled.



Strait of Hormuz fully closed again. pic.twitter.com/FwVQgr4r3u — Ebrahim Zolfaghari (@Irantimes72) April 19, 2026

The US had announced it would send officials to Pakistan for possible negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing conflict involving the US and Israel in Iran. Trump said the proposed talks would be a “last chance” for Iran to agree to a deal.

“If Iran does not sign this deal, the whole country is getting blown up,” Trump said in an interview, according to The Guardian. He also repeated earlier warnings that the US could target Iran’s infrastructure, including power plants and bridges.

Also read Trump says US seized Iranian ship trying to get past blockade near Hormuz; Iran vows retaliation

Iran’s official news agency IRNA said the decision not to attend talks was due to what it described as “Washington’s excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, constant shifts in stance, repeated contradictions, and the continuing naval blockade”.

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The developments come as the conflict enters its eighth week, with thousands reported killed and oil markets hit hard by restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

Iran recently reimposed limits on commercial shipping through the strait, reversing a brief move to reopen it. Tehran has said it will not allow normal transit while the US naval blockade remains in place.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been in contact with both sides. Officials said there were discussions on the need for “continued dialogue and engagement” to reduce tensions.

In a separate statement, Iran criticised the US blockade, calling it “unlawful and criminal”, and said it amounted to collective punishment.

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The situation remains uncertain as a two-week ceasefire is due to expire soon, with both sides yet to agree on next steps.