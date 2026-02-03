Why had Trump imposed 50% US tariffs on India: A timeline of reciprocal duties

Donald Trump said Monday that he had agreed on a new trade deal with India and that New Delhi agreed to curb its purchases of Russian oil and increase energy imports from the United States and potentially Venezuela.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 12:04 AM IST
PM Modi and US President Donald Trump. (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he had agreed on a new trade deal with India and that New Delhi agreed to curb its purchases of Russian oil and increase energy imports from the United States and potentially Venezuela. The announcement comes after months of escalating trade sanctions, triggered by Washington’s dissatisfaction with India’s energy sourcing and broader trade imbalance.

The tariff dispute dates back to early 2025, when the Trump administration, pursuing a tough trade agenda, launched a series of tariffs under what it called “reciprocal tariff” policies aimed at reducing the US trade deficit with major partners. However, the primary trigger for punitive duties on Indian exports was New Delhi’s continued import of discounted Russian crude oil, which the Biden administration and later Trump argued helped fund Moscow’s war in Ukraine and undermined Western sanctions.

Also Read | Trump tariff India LIVE Updates

Despite several rounds of talks, disagreements persisted through 2025, with Trump repeatedly warning that tariffs could rise further unless India cut Russian oil purchases. The situation pushed US–India relations to one of their lowest points in years, with Indian officials calling the tariffs “unfair and unjustified” and defending their energy policy as aligned with national interests.

The impasse eventually opened the door to a deal in early 2026, with tariffs being reduced as part of a broader agreement on trade and energy cooperation.

TIMELINE: India–US tariffs since Trump imposed duties on India

April 2, 2025 — The US imposed a 26% “reciprocal tariff” on several Indian imports under Trump’s global tariff campaign.

April 10, 2025 — Trump paused the tariffs for 90 days but maintained a 10% duty on all US imports.

July 31, 2025 — Trump announced a 25% tariff on all Indian goods and warned of additional penalties if India continued buying Russian oil.

Story continues below this ad

August 7, 2025 — Trump boosted tariffs to 50% on Indian goods shipped to the US, citing India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. The tariff on Indian goods became the highest among US trade partners.

Feb 2, 2026 — Trump announced that the U.S. and India had agreed on a trade deal, with India agreeing to halt most Russian oil imports and increase purchases from the US and potentially Venezuela. As part of the deal, tariffs on Indian goods were reduced from 25% to 18%.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

