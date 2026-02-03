Why had Trump imposed 50% US tariffs on India: A timeline of reciprocal duties

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he had agreed on a new trade deal with India and that New Delhi agreed to curb its purchases of Russian oil and increase energy imports from the United States and potentially Venezuela. The announcement comes after months of escalating trade sanctions, triggered by Washington’s dissatisfaction with India’s energy sourcing and broader trade imbalance.

The tariff dispute dates back to early 2025, when the Trump administration, pursuing a tough trade agenda, launched a series of tariffs under what it called “reciprocal tariff” policies aimed at reducing the US trade deficit with major partners. However, the primary trigger for punitive duties on Indian exports was New Delhi’s continued import of discounted Russian crude oil, which the Biden administration and later Trump argued helped fund Moscow’s war in Ukraine and undermined Western sanctions.