Who will lead Nvidia after Jensen Huang? Meet the potential successors

Nvidia is facing one of the most consequential leadership changes in its history after co-founder and longtime CEO Jensen Huang resigned after reports of two extramarital affairs. One report has sparked a national security controversy in the US.

Huang’s exit ends a 33-year career at the chipmaker, which he helped transform from a graphics processing unit manufacturer into the world’s leading supplier of AI chips. With no publicly named successor or clear succession plan, Nvidia’s board now faces the challenge of finding a leader to guide the company.

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After Huang’s exit, the company appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent replacement, according to The New York Times. The board has said it will consider both internal and external candidates. Harvey C Jones, a longtime Nvidia director, has also been appointed the company’s first-ever board chair.