Who will lead Nvidia after Jensen Huang? Meet the potential successors

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Nov 13, 2026 05:22 PM IST
Former Apple chief executive Tim Cook (left), Colette Kress is currently Nvidia's interim chief executive and Rene Haas who is a chief executive of Arm Holdings. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
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Nvidia is facing one of the most consequential leadership changes in its history after co-founder and longtime CEO Jensen Huang resigned after reports of two extramarital affairs. One report has sparked a national security controversy in the US.
Huang’s exit ends a 33-year career at the chipmaker, which he helped transform from a graphics processing unit manufacturer into the world’s leading supplier of AI chips. With no publicly named successor or clear succession plan, Nvidia’s board now faces the challenge of finding a leader to guide the company.
After Huang’s exit, the company appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent replacement, according to The New York Times. The board has said it will consider both internal and external candidates. Harvey C Jones, a longtime Nvidia director, has also been appointed the company’s first-ever board chair.
Several names have come up in the discussions among industry analysts, executive recruiters and investors. The names were Nvidia executives Ian Buck and Colette Kress, as well as senior leaders from Apple, Arm, AMD and Broadcom. But Nvidia has not announced an official shortlist.
Huang’s influence extended beyond running the company. He played a central role in its technological direction, built close relationships with customers and industry partners and established strong connections in Washington. His understanding of artificial intelligence and the semiconductor industry also made him deeply involved in Nvidia’s product strategy.
Another challenge is the company’s unusually flat management structure. Huang reportedly had around 60 people reporting directly to him, an arrangement that allowed him to maintain close oversight of different divisions. Industry recruiters have said that the structure will need to change under a new chief executive, The New York Times reported.
Express InfoGenIE · Nvidia succession
Who will lead Nvidia after Jensen Huang?
Colette Kress is running the company for now. These are the names in the frame for the permanent job, and how solid each one is.
Updated November 13, 2026, 4:35 pm IST. Nvidia has not named a permanent CEO. Apart from Kress’s interim role, no one below has been confirmed as a candidate.
✅ Confirmed so far
Colette KressInterim CEO, also CFO
Harvey C. JonesFirst-ever board chair
No onePermanent CEO not yet named
Source: Nvidia announcement, Nov 12, 2026. The board says it will consider internal and external candidates; no timeline given.
Meet the contenders
Tap a name to open the profile.
Confirmed announced by Nvidia Reported possibility named by news outlets citing analysts, investors or sources Speculation market commentary only
Named interim CEO on November 12 after Jensen Huang resigned. She keeps her CFO role while the board searches for a permanent leader. As CFO she has fronted Nvidia’s results calls alongside Huang for more than a decade.
Why the name comes up
Analysts and investors cited by Reuters saw her as one of two leading internal candidates, at least for the short term.
“Colette Kress is the obvious choice to steady the ship.”Josh Gilbert, eToro, to Reuters
Source: Nvidia announcement, Nov 12, 2026; Nvidia SEC filing, Sept 2013; Reuters, Nov 11, 2026
IB
Ian Buck
Vice president, hyperscale and HPC, Nvidia
Reported possibilityInternal
Joined Nvidia2004
Known forA leader in developing CUDA
EducationPhD, Stanford
Who
Manages Nvidia’s AI hardware and software products. He helped launch AI on Nvidia chips and was a leader in developing CUDA, the software platform that keeps developers tied to Nvidia’s chips.
Why the name comes up
Analysts and investors cited by Reuters named him alongside Kress as a leading internal possibility. Some analysts see an engineer like him as better suited to the permanent job, though Bloomberg noted he “lacks the operational experience that investors often look for”.
“The board would likely want an engineer in the chair. Someone like Ian Buck… is the sort of internal name you’d expect to come up.”Josh Gilbert, eToro, to Reuters
Source: Reuters, Nov 11, 2026; Bloomberg, Nov 12, 2026
JS
Johny Srouji
Chief hardware officer, Apple
Reported possibilityExternal
Current title sinceApril 2026
PreviouslySVP, hardware technologies
Approached?Unclear
Who
Runs hardware at Apple, including the in-house chips that power its devices. Apple promoted him to chief hardware officer in April 2026.
Why the name comes up
Semafor, citing a person familiar with the matter, reported that he is “one of the people under consideration for Nvidia’s top job”. It is unclear whether he has been approached or wants to leave Apple. Neither Apple nor Nvidia has commented.
Source: Semafor, Nov 11, 2026, via MacRumors, Nov 12, 2026; Apple
LS
Lisa Su
Chair and CEO, AMD
SpeculationExternal
AMD CEO sinceOctober 2014
AMD chair sinceFebruary 2022
CommentDid not respond to requests
Who
Has been president and CEO of AMD, one of Nvidia’s main rivals in AI chips, since October 2014, and its chair since February 2022.
Why the name comes up
Mentioned in Financial Times commentary as an executive with experience of turning a major company around. There is no report that she is being considered.
Source: Financial Times, Nov 12, 2026; AMD
RH
Rene Haas
CEO, Arm
SpeculationExternal
Arm CEO sinceFebruary 2022
At Nvidia7 years running its computing products business
CommentDid not respond to requests
Who
Runs Arm, whose chip designs are used across the industry. Before joining Arm in 2013, he spent seven years at Nvidia as vice president and general manager of its computing products business. He became Arm’s CEO in February 2022, the same week Nvidia abandoned its attempt to buy Arm after regulatory opposition.
Why the name comes up
Shay Boloor of Futurum Equities told Reuters that Haas could be an external candidate worth considering. A banker working on chip deals told Reuters he made the most “logical sense” because he is high-profile and understands the industry.
Source: Reuters, Nov 11, 2026; Financial Times, Nov 12, 2026; Arm, Feb 2022
TC
Tim Cook
Executive chairman, Apple; CEO until Sept 2026
SpeculationExternal
Apple CEO15 years, to Sept 2026
NowApple executive chairman
Named byPresident Trump, Nov 12
Who
Ran Apple, one of the world’s most valuable technology companies, for 15 years and oversaw its complex global supply chain. He stepped down as CEO in September and is now executive chairman.
Why the name comes up
President Donald Trump said on social media that Cook should replace Huang. There is no report that Nvidia’s board is considering him.
“There is only one man to take his place – TIM COOK of Apple.”Donald Trump, on social media, via Reuters
Source: Reuters, Nov 12, 2026
JF
Jeff Fisher
Senior vice president, GeForce, Nvidia
SpeculationInternal
Joined Nvidia1994, as its first salesperson
TenureAbout 32 years
EducationElectrical engineering, Purdue
Who
Joined Nvidia before it shipped its first product and has since run worldwide sales and its gaming GPU business.
Why the name comes up
Named in market speculation about possible successors, Reuters reported. No report says the board is considering him.
Source: Reuters, Nov 11, 2026; Purdue University profile
Also mentioned
Jay Puri · Former Nvidia sales chief Reported possibility
Listed by AP among executives being discussed. He has retired to a senior adviser role.
Source: AP, Nov 12, 2026; Financial Times
Sources: Nvidia announcement (Nov 12, 2026); Nvidia SEC filing (Sept 2013); Reuters (Nov 11–12, 2026); Semafor (Nov 11, 2026), via MacRumors; Bloomberg (Nov 12, 2026); AP (Nov 12, 2026); Financial Times (Nov 12, 2026); AMD; Arm (Feb 2022); Purdue University. Updated November 13, 2026, 4:35 pm IST.