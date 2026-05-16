Who was Abu-Bilal al-Minuki? ISIS commander who, Donald Trump said, was killed in Nigeria

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has claimed that American forces, working alongside security personnel in Nigeria, carried out a targeted operation that killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, whom he described as the global second-in-command of Islamic State.

Announcing the development on Truth Social, Trump said: “At my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world.”

Who was Abu-Bilal al-Minuki?

According to Trump’s statement, al-Minuki was a senior figure within ISIS and allegedly played a central role in coordinating the group’s international operations. He was described as being actively involved in planning attacks against civilians and advancing extremist networks across regions, including parts of Africa.

Trump further claimed the militant had attempted to evade capture by operating from Africa but was tracked through intelligence efforts.

Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was born in the Borno state of Nigeria in 1982. He was designated Specially Designated Global Terrorists by the US on June 8, 2023, along with another ISIS leader Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rufay’i of the Iraq-based ISIS.

According to Counter Extremism Project, Al-Minuki is believed to have occupied a regional command role within ISIS since the 2018 killing of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) chief Mamman Nur.

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How the operation unfolded

The US leader said the mission was conducted jointly by American troops and Nigerian forces, calling it a “precision strike” executed without operational failure. He did not disclose further operational details but emphasised the complexity and planning behind the raid.

“He believed he could hide in Africa, but our intelligence located him,” Trump said.

Impact on ISIS network

Trump asserted that the killing of al-Minuki would significantly weaken ISIS’s global structure. He said the removal of such a senior leader would disrupt the group’s ability to coordinate attacks and manage its international operations.

“His elimination is a major blow to ISIS and its ability to plan and carry out attacks,” he added.

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The US President also thanked Nigerian authorities for their cooperation, highlighting the importance of international partnerships in counterterrorism efforts.

The operation comes amid ongoing US-led efforts to target high-ranking extremist leaders worldwide through intelligence-driven missions. However, independent confirmation of the strike and al-Minuki’s role within ISIS has not yet been publicly verified.