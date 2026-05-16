Who was Abu-Bilal al-Minuki? ISIS commander who, Donald Trump said, was killed in Nigeria

Trump asserted that the killing of al-Minuki would significantly weaken ISIS’s global structure.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 16, 2026 02:47 PM IST First published on: May 16, 2026 at 02:47 PM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has claimed that American forces, working alongside security personnel in Nigeria, carried out a targeted operation that killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, whom he described as the global second-in-command of Islamic State.

Announcing the development on Truth Social, Trump said: “At my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world.”

Who was Abu-Bilal al-Minuki?

According to Trump’s statement, al-Minuki was a senior figure within ISIS and allegedly played a central role in coordinating the group’s international operations. He was described as being actively involved in planning attacks against civilians and advancing extremist networks across regions, including parts of Africa.

Also read ‘Most active terrorist in the world eliminated’: Donald Trump says ISIS global second in command killed

Trump further claimed the militant had attempted to evade capture by operating from Africa but was tracked through intelligence efforts.

Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was born in the Borno state of Nigeria in 1982. He was designated Specially Designated Global Terrorists by the US on June 8, 2023, along with another ISIS leader Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rufay’i of the Iraq-based ISIS.

According to Counter Extremism Project, Al-Minuki is believed to have occupied a regional command role within ISIS since the 2018 killing of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) chief Mamman Nur.

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How the operation unfolded

The US leader said the mission was conducted jointly by American troops and Nigerian forces, calling it a “precision strike” executed without operational failure. He did not disclose further operational details but emphasised the complexity and planning behind the raid.

“He believed he could hide in Africa, but our intelligence located him,” Trump said.

Impact on ISIS network

Trump asserted that the killing of al-Minuki would significantly weaken ISIS’s global structure. He said the removal of such a senior leader would disrupt the group’s ability to coordinate attacks and manage its international operations.

“His elimination is a major blow to ISIS and its ability to plan and carry out attacks,” he added.

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The US President also thanked Nigerian authorities for their cooperation, highlighting the importance of international partnerships in counterterrorism efforts.

The operation comes amid ongoing US-led efforts to target high-ranking extremist leaders worldwide through intelligence-driven missions. However, independent confirmation of the strike and al-Minuki’s role within ISIS has not yet been publicly verified.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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