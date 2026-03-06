Who is Markwayne Mullin? Trump picks Oklahoma senator as Homeland Security chief

Mullin, a Republican senator and former mixed martial arts fighter, has supported Trump’s policies since entering national politics.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 6, 2026 08:35 AM IST First published on: Mar 6, 2026 at 08:35 AM IST
Trump Homeland SecuritySen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla. speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Jan. 14, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump has nominated Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin as the next head of the United States Department of Homeland Security, replacing the agency’s chief Kristi Noem, the BBC reported.

Mullin, a Republican senator and former mixed martial arts fighter, has supported Trump’s policies since entering national politics. His appointment must still be confirmed by the US Senate.

Speaking to reporters outside the US Capitol, Mullin said his focus would be national security.

“Yes, I’m a Republican, yes I’m conservative,” he said. “Once I make that transition, my focus is to keep the homeland secure… and we’re excited about this opportunity,” according to the BBC.

Who is he Markwayne Mullin ?

Mullin was sworn in as a US senator in 2023. Before entering the Senate, he spent several years in business and politics. Over two decades, he and his wife built their family plumbing company while raising six children.

Congress Homeland Security
Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., speaks with reporters on the steps at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

He has also been a supporter of the administration’s immigration policies and has defended the work of immigration officers.

After a US citizen was shot dead by immigration agents in Minnesota, Mullin said the officers were doing a difficult job.

“Obstructing federal law enforcement is a felony. Most Americans follow ICE instructions without thinking twice,” Mullin wrote on social media.

Heated Senate exchange

Mullin drew attention in 2023 during a Senate hearing involving Sean O’Brien, head of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Trump Homeland Security
Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., speaks to the press outside of the Capitol, Thursday, March 5, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

During the hearing, Mullin referred to a social media post in which O’Brien had criticised him.

“You want to run your mouth, we can be two consenting adults, we can finish it here,” Mullin said, according to the BBC, as he stood up and appeared ready to confront the union leader before another senator intervened.

The exchange followed earlier arguments between the two on social media.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends.

