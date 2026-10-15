White House press secretary Katie Zacharia failed bar exam in US? ‘I cleared it in China’, she claims

US President Donald Trump’s new White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, is facing questions over her legal credentials after The Wall Street Journal reported that she did not pass California’s bar exam following her graduation from law school in 2011.
The scrutiny intensified after Zacharia was asked where she had passed the bar exam following her first White House press briefing on Tuesday. “When I moved to China,” she replied, without identifying a jurisdiction, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
Zacharia has repeatedly described herself as a lawyer. However, media reviews of attorney registration records have found no public listing showing that she was admitted to practise in the US jurisdictions they examined.
She made the remark following her first official White House press briefing and has repeatedly described herself as a lawyer.
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Her LinkedIn profile states that she worked as an associate at Zhong Lun Law Firm in Beijing from 2011 to 2013. Zhong Lun is one of China’s largest law firms.
A review of attorney registration records in New York, the District of Columbia, California, Texas and Florida by the South China Morning Post found no listing for Zacharia in any of the five jurisdictions.
Separately, independent journalist Judd Legum reported that he found no evidence showing that Zacharia was admitted to practise law in any of the 50 US states or Washington, DC.
What has White House said?
A White House official did not directly answer NBC News when asked whether Zacharia had passed a bar examination. Instead, the official said she moved to China with her husband after graduating from law school because of his job at an American private equity firm. She worked on international transactions there before the couple returned to the United States, the official said.
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In a separate response reported by the South China Morning Post, Zacharia said she had practised international transactional law “with all the appropriate credentials”, without specifying where she had qualified.
Employment at a law firm does not, by itself, establish that someone is licensed to practise law in that jurisdiction.
Eligibility rules for China’s national judicial examination
In 2011, China’s national judicial examination rules required candidates to hold Chinese nationality. China’s 2011 national judicial examination rules required candidates to hold Chinese nationality, according to a notice issued by the country’s Ministry of Justice. The eligibility criteria also included educational and other requirements.
Foreign nationals were ineligible to sit for the exam, which formed part of the process of qualifying to practise law in China.
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Employment at a Chinese law firm does not, in itself, establish that an individual is licensed or otherwise authorised to practise law in the country.
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