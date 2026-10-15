White House press secretary Katie Zacharia failed bar exam in US? ‘I cleared it in China’, she claims

Reporters raise their hands to ask questions as the new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia holds her first press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 13, 2026. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump’s new White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, is facing questions over her legal credentials after The Wall Street Journal reported that she did not pass California’s bar exam following her graduation from law school in 2011.

The scrutiny intensified after Zacharia was asked where she had passed the bar exam following her first White House press briefing on Tuesday. “When I moved to China,” she replied, without identifying a jurisdiction, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Zacharia has repeatedly described herself as a lawyer. However, media reviews of attorney registration records have found no public listing showing that she was admitted to practise in the US jurisdictions they examined.