Who is Alexis Wilkins, country singer engaged to FBI Director Kash Patel

FBI Director Kash Patel got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins. The couple announced their engagement in a post on X on Sunday evening.

Alexis Wilkins, 27, shared a black-and-white photo of herself with Kash Patel, 46, showing her engagement ring. She captioned the post: “Went and got the law involved.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Wilkins (@alexiswilkins)

Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins have been dating since before he became FBI director in 2025, when she attended his swearing-in ceremony.

Who is Alexis Wilkins?

Alexis Wilkins met Kash Patel in late 2022 at a party hosted by country musician John Rich in Nashville. Patel, then a Truth Social consultant and former Trump aide, was selling “K$H” merchandise and books praising Donald Trump. Wilkins, who was trying to launch her country music career, was introduced to him at the party. They began dating by early 2023.

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Wilkins grew up partly in London and Switzerland and attended elementary school in Geneva before graduating from Belmont University in Nashville in 2020. She briefly pursued acting in Los Angeles, appearing in two episodes of “Modern Family”, before focusing on country music.

Her debut single, “Holdin’ On”, was released in 2020. She now performs patriotic songs at conservative events, though her website lists no upcoming shows. Country music critic Kyle Coroneos described her as an “aspiring” artist and rated her rendition of the US national anthem 7.5 out of 10.

Alexis Wilkins released her debut album in 2023 and has been affiliated with conservative groups. On her website, she describes her music as honouring country tradition while adding contemporary commentary.

Wilkins also made headlines as a performer at President Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair on the National Mall as part of America 250, as other artists pulled out of the event after finding out it was not a non-partisan celebration.

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Alexis Wilkins had full-time FBI protective team

According to a report by The New York Times, last April, FBI agents in two SUVs stood guard outside a senior centre in Dixon, Illinois, while Alexis Wilkins performed for a few dozen young conservatives. Dianna Muller, founder of Women for Gun Rights, which briefly employed Wilkins as a spokeswoman, said: “When Kash got confirmed, life changed for her.”

Kash Patel has faced criticism over his use of government aircraft for trips with no known or apparent law enforcement purpose. This included an FBI jet flight to State College, Pennsylvania, for a pro-wrestling event where Alexis Wilkins performed the national anthem.

Alexis Wilkins also had a full-time protective team comprising Special Weapons and Tactics team members from FBI field offices across the US, The New York Times reported. The team accompanied her to engagements including singing appearances and even a hair appointment.

In May 2025, Kash Patel attended a secret national security conference at an exclusive resort outside London and invited Alexis Wilkins to a group dinner with King Charles III at Windsor Castle. When UK police declined to pick her up from the airport, the FBI arranged tactical agents and an embassy vehicle for her, according to a report by The New York Times.

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The disclosure raised questions over the use of taxpayer-funded resources for Patel’s personal activities. An FBI spokesman told the New York Times that active death threats against Wilkins warranted the level of protection she was receiving.