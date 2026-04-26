Who is Cole Tomas Allen? The 31-year-old California man identified as White House shooting suspect

US President Donald Trump said the suspect in the shooting near the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner was carrying multiple weapons and was stopped by the Secret Service, according to Associated Press (AP).

“He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job,” Trump said, referring to an officer who was hit but protected by a bulletproof vest.

Interim DC police chief Carroll says shooting suspect was believed to have been a hotel guest, intended target unknown, reports

Who is the suspect?

US authorities have not officially released the identity of the suspect. However, some media commentators and reports circulating online have identified the alleged gunman as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from California. These claims have not been independently confirmed by the law enforcement.

According to CNN, officials have only confirmed that the suspect is a male from California and is in custody.

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What exactly happened

The incident took place at the Washington Hilton, where the annual dinner was being held. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, with some estimating between five and eight shots.

The shooting occurred near a screening area outside the main ballroom, prompting an immediate security response. Inside, guests were told to take cover as panic spread through the hall.

Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other officials were escorted out safely.

What Trump said

In posts on Truth Social, Trump confirmed that the suspect had been detained. “The shooter has been apprehended,” he said, praising the response of security agencies.

“Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely,” he added, while noting that the event would likely be rescheduled.

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Trump also said law enforcement had asked attendees to leave the venue as part of standard protocol and that he would address the media from the White House shortly after the incident.

What charges he faces

DC Police Chief Pamela Smith said the investigation is “preliminary” but investigators believe the suspect did fire a shot, adding that while the suspect is being evaluated in the hospital, he “was not shot.” Smith also said investigators believe the suspect was a guest of the hotel.

US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said the defendant “has been charged with firearms and assault charges,” noting she was a guest in the ballroom when the man charged through the checkpoint. “Because that checkpoint worked, there was no one who was injured,” Pirro said.