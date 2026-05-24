Who was the suspect shot dead by Secret Service near the White House? What we know so far

Police and members of the Secret Service block streets around the White House. (Photo: AP)

The US Secret Service shot a person near the White House on Saturday after gunfire was reported, and a bystander was also wounded, according to officials cited by the Associated Press (AP).

Both individuals were taken to hospital. A law enforcement official told AP they were in critical condition.

The incident happened near the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, close to a security checkpoint outside the White House.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that officers were responding to reports of shots fired and would “update the public as we’re able”.

FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds – we will update the public as we’re able — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 23, 2026

The Secret Service said it was “aware of reports of shots fired” and was working to confirm details.

President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time.

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What all happened

According to a law enforcement official quoted by Reuters, a person approached a checkpoint near the White House and opened fire at officers.

Officers responded, and the suspect was shot. The official said the suspect was “down” and taken to hospital.

Journalists at the White House said they heard multiple gunshots and were told to take shelter. Members of the press were moved into the briefing room during the response.

Video shared by ABC News correspondent Selina Wang showed her stopping mid-recording and taking cover after hearing what she said “sounded like dozens of gunshots”.

I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now. pic.twitter.com/iqdQwh4soq — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) May 23, 2026

The area was secured, and authorities later asked the public to avoid the scene.

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Who was the suspect

The suspect has not been formally identified. A law enforcement official told Reuters the person was considered “emotionally disturbed” and had previously been issued a “stay-away order”.

Officials have not provided further details on the suspect or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The location is near previous incidents involving gunfire close to the White House.

Last month, a suspect was charged after an alleged attempt to attack President Trump. In another incident in early May, officers shot a person near the Washington Monument after shots were fired.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the latest shooting.