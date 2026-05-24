Who was the suspect shot dead by Secret Service near the White House? What we know so far

The suspect is "down" and was transported to George Washington Hospital, the official said.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 24, 2026 06:23 AM IST First published on: May 24, 2026 at 06:18 AM IST
White housePolice and members of the Secret Service block streets around the White House. (Photo: AP)

The US Secret Service shot a person near the White House on Saturday after gunfire was reported, and a bystander was also wounded, according to officials cited by the Associated Press (AP).

Both individuals were taken to hospital. A law enforcement official told AP they were in critical condition.

The incident happened near the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, close to a security checkpoint outside the White House.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that officers were responding to reports of shots fired and would “update the public as we’re able”.

The Secret Service said it was “aware of reports of shots fired” and was working to confirm details.

President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time.

Story continues below this ad

What all happened

According to a law enforcement official quoted by Reuters, a person approached a checkpoint near the White House and opened fire at officers.

Officers responded, and the suspect was shot. The official said the suspect was “down” and taken to hospital.

Journalists at the White House said they heard multiple gunshots and were told to take shelter. Members of the press were moved into the briefing room during the response.

Video shared by ABC News correspondent Selina Wang showed her stopping mid-recording and taking cover after hearing what she said “sounded like dozens of gunshots”.

The area was secured, and authorities later asked the public to avoid the scene.

Story continues below this ad

Who was the suspect

The suspect has not been formally identified. A law enforcement official told Reuters the person was considered “emotionally disturbed” and had previously been issued a “stay-away order”.

Officials have not provided further details on the suspect or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The location is near previous incidents involving gunfire close to the White House.

Last month, a suspect was charged after an alleged attempt to attack President Trump. In another incident in early May, officers shot a person near the Washington Monument after shots were fired.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the latest shooting.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments