Live now

White House Shooting Live Updates: Suspect killed after firing at Secret Service checkpoint outside White House, officials say

A suspect was killed after opening fire on a Secret Service checkpoint outside the White House Saturday evening, a Secret Service spokesperson told CBS News in a statement.

By: Express Global Desk
May 24, 2026 06:38 AM IST
Make us preferred source on Google
White House LockdownMembers of the DC Fire Department stand near an EMS truck after police and Secret Service blocked streets around the White House. (Photo: AP)

White House shooting Live Updates: A shooting near the White House on Saturday left a suspect dead and a bystander injured after an exchange of fire with US Secret Service agents. The incident prompted a brief lockdown of the White House complex, which has since been lifted. President Donald Trump was inside at the time, and officials said no protectees were harmed.

FBI comment: FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency was assisting the Secret Service following reports of gunfire near the White House grounds. In a post on X, he said officers were responding to the situation and would “update the public as we’re able”.

Story continues below this ad

Key developments

The incident unfolded near a security checkpoint close to the White House, triggering an immediate response from Secret Service personnel.

  • A suspect was shot after allegedly opening fire at officers and was later declared dead
  • A bystander was also injured and taken to hospital
  • The White House was briefly placed under lockdown before normal movement resumed.

Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington.

Live Blog

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments