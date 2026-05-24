White House Shooting Live Updates: Suspect killed after firing at Secret Service checkpoint outside White House, officials say

Members of the DC Fire Department stand near an EMS truck after police and Secret Service blocked streets around the White House. (Photo: AP)

White House shooting Live Updates: A shooting near the White House on Saturday left a suspect dead and a bystander injured after an exchange of fire with US Secret Service agents. The incident prompted a brief lockdown of the White House complex, which has since been lifted. President Donald Trump was inside at the time, and officials said no protectees were harmed.

FBI comment: FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency was assisting the Secret Service following reports of gunfire near the White House grounds. In a post on X, he said officers were responding to the situation and would “update the public as we’re able”.

Story continues below this ad Key developments The incident unfolded near a security checkpoint close to the White House, triggering an immediate response from Secret Service personnel. A suspect was shot after allegedly opening fire at officers and was later declared dead

A bystander was also injured and taken to hospital

The White House was briefly placed under lockdown before normal movement resumed. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington.