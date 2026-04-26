White House Dinner Shooting Live Updates: Trump says ‘shooter apprehended’ after president rushed from White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Secret service agents respond during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)
Trump Event Shooting Live Updates: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were escorted out of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner after a shooting incident near the venue in Washington, according to Reuters. The event, held at the Washington Hilton, was disrupted by a loud noise believed to be gunfire, prompting an immediate security response.
Witnesses said panic spread inside the hall as people heard what sounded like multiple shots and were told to get down. The venue was quickly secured, guests were evacuated, and security forces were deployed across the premises as authorities began assessing the situation.
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What Trump said: In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “A shooter has been apprehended,” adding that he and Vice President JD Vance were safe. He indicated that the situation was under control shortly after the incident, even as security agencies continued their response and investigation.
Suspect in custody: The US Secret Service said one person had been taken into custody and confirmed that the president and first lady were unharmed. It added that the condition of those involved was not yet known and that law enforcement agencies were actively investigating. The area around the hotel was declared a crime scene, with tight security in place and no immediate details released about the suspect or motive.
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