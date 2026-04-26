White House Dinner Shooting Live Updates: Trump says ‘shooter apprehended’ after president rushed from White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Secret service agents respond during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

Trump Event Shooting Live Updates: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were escorted out of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner after a shooting incident near the venue in Washington, according to Reuters. The event, held at the Washington Hilton, was disrupted by a loud noise believed to be gunfire, prompting an immediate security response.

Witnesses said panic spread inside the hall as people heard what sounded like multiple shots and were told to get down. The venue was quickly secured, guests were evacuated, and security forces were deployed across the premises as authorities began assessing the situation.

Story continues below this ad What Trump said: In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “A shooter has been apprehended,” adding that he and Vice President JD Vance were safe. He indicated that the situation was under control shortly after the incident, even as security agencies continued their response and investigation. Suspect in custody: The US Secret Service said one person had been taken into custody and confirmed that the president and first lady were unharmed. It added that the condition of those involved was not yet known and that law enforcement agencies were actively investigating. The area around the hotel was declared a crime scene, with tight security in place and no immediate details released about the suspect or motive. Live Updates Apr 26, 2026 08:16 AM IST White House Dinner Shooting Live Updates: Trumo refers to attempt on his life in Pennsylvania Donald Trump says this is not the first time in the last couple years that a Republican has been attacked by a "would-be-assassin". He references two times someone sought to kill him before he was re-elected, including at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvannia, and another time while Trump was golfing in Palm Beach, Florida. Apr 26, 2026 08:16 AM IST White House Dinner Shooting Live Updates: Trump says shooting demonstrates need for White House 'ball room' Trump makes reference to the White House ball room under construction. He says law enforcement have been wanting for a ball room for "150 years". Tonight's shooting "is why we have all the attributes of what we're planning at the White House", the president says. "We need levels of security that you've never seen before." Washington DC police chief will speak soon. Apr 26, 2026 08:12 AM IST White House Dinner Shooting Live Updates: A Secret Service agent was shot from a close distance, says Trump Trump says that one Secret Service officer was shot from a very close distance in the incident, but saved by his bullet-proof vest. "I just spoke to the officer, and he's doing great," Trump says. "He has very high spirits, and we told him we love him and respect him, and he's a very proud guy." Apr 26, 2026 08:10 AM IST White House Dinner Shooting Live Updates: Trump says attacker taken down by 'brave members' of Secret Service A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, Trump says, adding that he was taken down by "some very brave members" of the Secret Service. Apr 26, 2026 08:10 AM IST White House Dinner Shooting Live Updates: Trump says he has posted the picture of the suspect on social media The president says he has just posted on social media a picture of the man in custody and security camera footage of what appears to be the start of the shooting. He says he shared it in the interest of transparency. Apr 26, 2026 08:09 AM IST White House Dinner Shooting Live Updates: Trump says attacker taken down by 'brave members' of Secret Service A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, Trump says, adding that he was taken down by "some very brave members" of the Secret Service. Apr 26, 2026 08:09 AM IST White House Dinner Shooting Live Updates: Trump says it was an event meant to 'unify' Trump is at the podium with the homeland security secretary and the FBI director. "This was an event dedicated to freedom of speech that was meant to unify," he says Apr 26, 2026 08:08 AM IST White House Dinner Shooting Live Updates: Trump confirms officer shot at Donald Trump has confirmed that an officer was shot at but will be fine as he was wearing a bullet-proof vest. Apr 26, 2026 08:06 AM IST White House Dinner Shooting Live Updates: Trump speaks from the White House President Trump is now briefing reporters from the White House. Apr 26, 2026 08:04 AM IST White House Dinner Shooting Live Updates: FBI confirms a suspect in custody As we wait to hear from President Trump, the FBI has confirmed that a suspect is in custody after shots were fired at the hotel where White Correspondents Dinner was taking place. Here is the full statement: "Quote MessageThe FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad has responded to a shooting at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC The subject is in custody." Apr 26, 2026 08:00 AM IST White House Dinner Shooting Live Updates: Lawmakers respond to reports of shooting at tonight's dinner A number of lawmakers have posted statements on social media about tonight's dinner. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he is "closely monitoring the unfolding situation at the White House Correspondents Dinner". "I’m grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and am praying everyone remains safe," he says. Republican Senator Rand Paul says: "Thank God the President and all of the attendees tonight are safe." Republican Representative Nancy Mace says Americans should "pray for President Trump and for our country right now". Apr 26, 2026 07:59 AM IST White House Dinner Shooting Live Updates: Unclear exactly how incident unfolded It was about 20:35 local time and we were sitting about 40ft from the stage. We were on table 95. The main doors to the ballroom were ahead of me - maybe 100ft or so. What we heard were some noises from that direction. It wasn’t clear what those noises were, but it was the low booming noise which is associated with automatic fire. We don’t know if that was coming from the secret service, but we’re being told now by the White House pool that an armed man did try to get through the magnetometers at the entrance and was apprehended by the secret service and the law enforcement team. We don’t know who he was or what state he’s in now. The contingent on the stage were taken off immediately. I spoke to Robert F Kennedy just before the dinner. I asked him if he was looking forward to it, and he said ‘I’m really hungry, we should get on with it’. He was one of those on the stage we understand was taken into a side room. -BBC Apr 26, 2026 07:49 AM IST White House Dinner Shooting Live Updates: Trump evacuated after gunshots heard at White House correspondent's dinner; no sign of injuries US President Donald Trump and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after after gunshots were heard. There did not immediately appear to be any injuries. Apr 26, 2026 07:46 AM IST White House Dinner Shooting Live Updates: Trump safe after being rushed from White House correspondents dinner, shooter in custody President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner by Secret Service agents on Saturday night after a man armed with a shotgun tried to breach security, officials said. A man armed ⁠with ​a shotgun fired at a Secret Service agent, an FBI official told Reuters. The agent was hit in an area covered by protective gear and not harmed, ​the ​official said. All federal officials, including Trump, ⁠were safe. About an hour after Trump was rushed from the event, he posted ‌on Truth Social that a "shooter had been apprehended."

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