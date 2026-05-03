What we know about US troop cuts in Germany as Trump signals deeper withdrawal

The Pentagon had earlier said about 5,000 troops would be withdrawn over the next six to 12 months.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 3, 2026 08:21 AM IST First published on: May 3, 2026 at 08:21 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump talks to reporters before he boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said the United States will reduce its troop presence in Germany by more than the 5,000 already announced, according to Associated Press (AP).

Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump said: “We’re going to cut way down. And we’re cutting a lot further than 5,000.”

The Pentagon had earlier said about 5,000 troops would be withdrawn over the next six to 12 months.

The move comes at a time of tensions between Washington and European allies.

Why the US is withdrawing troops

The withdrawal follows a review of US military deployments in Europe, the Pentagon said, as reported by AP.

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Officials said the decision reflects changing military needs. However, Trump has also criticised European allies for not supporting the US position in the Iran conflict.

Germany’s chancellor Friedrich Merz had earlier criticised US actions, saying Washington was being “humiliated” by Iran. Trump responded by saying Merz “doesn’t know what he’s talking about”.

The United States has also raised concerns about defence spending by European countries.

Germany’s response

Germany said the move was expected and stressed the need for Europe to take more responsibility for its own security.

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Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said: “The presence of American soldiers in Europe, and especially in Germany, is in our interest and in the interest of the US.”

He added that European countries must do more for their own defence. Germany hosts tens of thousands of US troops and key military bases, including air and command centres.

NATO reaction

NATO said it is seeking more details about the decision. A NATO spokesperson said the alliance is “working with the US to understand the details of their decision”.

The statement added that the move shows Europe needs to invest more in defence and share responsibility for security.

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Concerns in the US

Lawmakers in Washington from both parties raised concerns about the withdrawal. Senator Roger Wicker and Representative Mike Rogers said they were “very concerned” and warned the move could “undermine deterrence and send the wrong signal” to Russia.

What we know

  • Around 5,000 US troops are set to leave Germany, with more reductions possible
  • The withdrawal is expected to take place within six to 12 months
  • Germany currently hosts tens of thousands of US troops
  • The move follows tensions over Iran and defence spending
  • NATO is seeking clarification from Washington

The United States has increased troop levels in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Any further cuts could affect its military presence in the region.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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