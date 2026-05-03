What we know about US troop cuts in Germany as Trump signals deeper withdrawal

President Donald Trump talks to reporters before he boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said the United States will reduce its troop presence in Germany by more than the 5,000 already announced, according to Associated Press (AP).

Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump said: “We’re going to cut way down. And we’re cutting a lot further than 5,000.”

The Pentagon had earlier said about 5,000 troops would be withdrawn over the next six to 12 months.

The move comes at a time of tensions between Washington and European allies.

Why the US is withdrawing troops

The withdrawal follows a review of US military deployments in Europe, the Pentagon said, as reported by AP.

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Officials said the decision reflects changing military needs. However, Trump has also criticised European allies for not supporting the US position in the Iran conflict.

Germany’s chancellor Friedrich Merz had earlier criticised US actions, saying Washington was being “humiliated” by Iran. Trump responded by saying Merz “doesn’t know what he’s talking about”.

The United States has also raised concerns about defence spending by European countries.

Germany’s response

Germany said the move was expected and stressed the need for Europe to take more responsibility for its own security.

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Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said: “The presence of American soldiers in Europe, and especially in Germany, is in our interest and in the interest of the US.”

He added that European countries must do more for their own defence. Germany hosts tens of thousands of US troops and key military bases, including air and command centres.

NATO reaction

NATO said it is seeking more details about the decision. A NATO spokesperson said the alliance is “working with the US to understand the details of their decision”.

The statement added that the move shows Europe needs to invest more in defence and share responsibility for security.

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Concerns in the US

Lawmakers in Washington from both parties raised concerns about the withdrawal. Senator Roger Wicker and Representative Mike Rogers said they were “very concerned” and warned the move could “undermine deterrence and send the wrong signal” to Russia.

What we know

Around 5,000 US troops are set to leave Germany, with more reductions possible

The withdrawal is expected to take place within six to 12 months

Germany currently hosts tens of thousands of US troops

The move follows tensions over Iran and defence spending

NATO is seeking clarification from Washington

The United States has increased troop levels in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Any further cuts could affect its military presence in the region.