What new Epstein files claimed about Elon Musk’s alleged island visit plans

Emails in newly released Epstein files detail Elon Musk discussing travel plans, which he later says never materialised.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJan 31, 2026 06:06 PM IST First published on: Jan 31, 2026 at 06:06 PM IST
Elon Musk reacts to reports linked to newly released Epstein files, calling claims of island travel “false.”Elon Musk reacts to reports linked to newly released Epstein files, calling claims of island travel “false.”

The US Department of Justice recently released new files showing how Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, exchanged friendly messages with financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2012 and 2013.

According to the documents, Epstein and Musk exchanged emails on two separate occasions where the multi-billionaire made plans to visit Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean.

The files, which were handed over to the House Oversight Committee, show that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO and Epstein talked about travel plans to Little St James, but there is no evidence Musk made the trip.

What did Elon Musk say?

Elon Musk reshared a post by DogeDesigner on X (previously Twitter), which claims that “no one pushed harder than Elon Musk to have the Epstein files released.”

“Old posts on X slow it clearly. He has been consistently calling for transparency and public release and prosecution of the worst offenders.”

In another post, DogeDesigner said that “Elon Musk has consistently called for the Epstein files to be released. No one has pushed harder than him to have them made public. Those who committed crimes should be prosecuted, especially for exploitation of underage girls. People will be frustrated if this does not happen.”

Also Read 'No one pushed harder for their release': Elon Musk responds to mention of his name in Epstein files

DogeDesigner also shared an image of a news article titled “Elon Musk Planned Trip To Epstein’s Private Island, Newly Released Documents Show”. To this, Musk replied, “This is false”.

Replying to another post on X, Musk claimed that he “had very little correspondence with Epstein” and had repeatedly declined Epstein’s invitations to fly on his ‘Lolita Express.’

What do the newly released documents say?

In an email dated 13 December, 2013, Musk asked Epstein if he “will be in the BVI/St Bart’s area over the holidays. Is there a good time to visit?”.

Epstein replied, saying that “any day 1st–8th. play it by ear if you want. always space for you.”

After the conversation, Musk sent several emails to Epstein about his schedule, and the two eventually settled on January 2 as the visit date. However, the exchange ends with Epstein notifying Musk that he would have to stay in New York and expressing regret that they could not meet.

Also Read 'The balance of power is changing': Elon Musk on China and India driving 43% of global growth

In 2012, another email exchange between the two emerged. This time, Epstein asked Musk how many people would be travelling “for the heli to the island.”

Musk replied: “Probably just Talulah and me. What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

However, a message reveals Musk telling Epstein that “logistics won’t work this time around.”

In 2019, Musk said in an interview with Vanity Fair that Epstein was “obviously a creep”, where he went on to claim he did not visit Epstein’s island.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

