What is ‘Thucydides trap,’ mentioned during Trump-Xi meeting?

The reference underscores long-standing concerns that strategic rivalry between a rising China and an established United States could spiral into conflict if not carefully managed.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 15, 2026 06:06 AM IST First published on: May 15, 2026 at 06:06 AM IST
Trump ChinaChinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a state dinner with President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People. (Photo: AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping invoked the idea of the “Thucydides Trap” during his high-stakes meeting with US President Donald Trump in Beijing, framing it as a defining challenge in ties between the world’s two largest powers.

Ahead of their talks, Xi asked whether both countries could “overcome the Thucydides Trap and create a new paradigm of major country relations,” according to reports cited by CNBC. The remark came alongside a warning on Taiwan tensions, with Beijing asserting that “‘Taiwan independence’ and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water,” as per China’s foreign ministry.

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump participates in a welcome ceremony with China’s President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People. (Photo: AP)

The reference underscores long-standing concerns that strategic rivalry between a rising China and an established United States could spiral into conflict if not carefully managed.

What is the ‘Thucydides Trap’?

The “Thucydides Trap” is a theory popularised by Harvard political scientist Graham Allison in the early 2010s. It draws on the writings of ancient Greek historian Thucydides, who chronicled the war between Athens and Sparta.

In his account of the conflict, Thucydides famously observed: “It was the rise of Athens and the fear that this instilled in Sparta that made war inevitable.”

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Building on this idea, Allison argued that when a rising power threatens to displace an existing dominant power, the resulting tension often leads to war. In his book Destined for War, he examined 16 historical cases of such rivalry, finding that 12 ended in conflict.

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A frequently cited example is the rise of Japan in the early 20th century, which contributed to escalating tensions with the United States and culminated in the attack on Pearl Harbor and Washington’s entry into World War II.

However, the theory does not suggest conflict is unavoidable. Allison identified four cases where war was avoided, including the Cold War rivalry between the US and the Soviet Union, where tensions remained high but did not escalate into direct military confrontation.

Xi has repeatedly used the concept in past speeches to caution against confrontation, urging both nations to find ways to manage competition without falling into a destructive cycle.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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