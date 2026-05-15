What is ‘Thucydides trap,’ mentioned during Trump-Xi meeting?

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a state dinner with President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People. (Photo: AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping invoked the idea of the “Thucydides Trap” during his high-stakes meeting with US President Donald Trump in Beijing, framing it as a defining challenge in ties between the world’s two largest powers.

Ahead of their talks, Xi asked whether both countries could “overcome the Thucydides Trap and create a new paradigm of major country relations,” according to reports cited by CNBC. The remark came alongside a warning on Taiwan tensions, with Beijing asserting that “‘Taiwan independence’ and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water,” as per China’s foreign ministry.