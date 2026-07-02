What is ‘Semiquincentennial’? The word confusing internet ahead of America’s 250th anniversary

Whether Americans ultimately embrace "Semiquincentennial" or simply stick with "America250," the unfamiliar word has already become an unexpected symbol of the country's biggest national celebration in half a century. (Ai-generated image/GIF)

As the United States prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its independence on July 4, 2026, one unusual word has become almost as widely discussed as the milestone itself: “Semiquincentennial”. The formal name for America’s 250th birthday has puzzled many Americans, prompting confusion, jokes and a search for simpler alternatives.

What does ‘Semiquincentennial’ actually mean?

The term breaks down into Latin roots: “semi” (half), “quin” (five) and “centennial” (hundred years), together denoting half of five hundred years, or 250 years. It is the formally adopted term used by the US Semiquincentennial Commission, the body Congress established in 2016 to organise the anniversary, according to America250.org, the commission’s official nonprofit support organisation.