What is in Iran’s 10-point plan? As Trump deadline ends, Tehran, Washington move towards talks

Activists protest at Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

The United States and Iran have finally moved towards negotiations, with a temporary pause in the month-long conflict that saw both sides engaging in strikes on military bases, oil depots and trading threats as they struggled to strike a deal.

Just hours before his self-imposed deadline to strike Iranian infrastructure, US President Trump stepped back and agreed to a two-week ceasefire, saying Tehran’s proposal was “a significant step” and a “workable basis” for talks, even though earlier he had dismissed it as “not good enough”.

What’s in Iran’s 10-point plan?

Iranian National Security Council says that talks with the US will begin in Islamabad on April 10, based on a 10-point plan it has formulated.

According to that statement, the plan includes:

“Controlled passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the Iranian armed forces, which would grant Iran a unique economic and geopolitical position.”

“The necessity of ending the war against all elements of the axis of resistance.”

“The withdrawal of US combat forces from all bases and deployment points in the region.”

“The establishment of a safe transit protocol in the Strait of Hormuz in a way that guarantees Iran’s dominance according to the agreed protocol.”

“Full payment of Iran’s damages according to estimates.”

“The lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions and resolutions of the Board of Governors and the Security Council.”

“The release of all Iranian assets and properties frozen abroad.”

“And finally the ratification of all these matters in a binding Security Council resolution.”

Meanwhile, Iran in the Farsi-language version of its 10-point ceasefire plan included the phrase “acceptance of enrichment” for its nuclear programme, something that was missing in English versions shared by Iranian diplomats to journalists. It wasn’t immediately clear why that term was missing.

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However, US President Donald Trump had said ending Iran’s nuclear programme entirely was a key point of the war. Trump, after Iran issued its 10-point plan, had described it as fraudulent, without elaborating.

According to Iranian state media IRNA, the plan lays out sweeping military, economic and strategic demands. It calls for “controlled passage” through the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian military coordination, effectively giving Tehran a stronger geopolitical hold over a key global oil route.

The proposal also demands a complete end to the war across the region, including attacks on what it calls the “axis of resistance”, along with the full withdrawal of US forces from regional bases.

On the economic front, Iran is seeking full compensation for war damages, the lifting of all US and international sanctions, and the release of frozen Iranian assets held abroad.

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The plan further insists that any agreement be formalised through a binding UN Security Council resolution, reflecting Tehran’s demand for long-term guarantees rather than a temporary truce.

Trump had earlier threatened to bomb Iranian bridges and power plants if Tehran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning of unprecedented destruction. However, with both sides now agreeing to talks, attention has shifted from confrontation to high-stakes diplomacy that could reshape the conflict and global energy markets.