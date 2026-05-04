What to know about hantavirus, the illness suspected in a cruise ship outbreak

Hantavirus explained: a rare rodent-borne infection causing severe lung or kidney disease, now linked to deaths aboard a Netherlands-based cruise ship.

By: Reuters
2 min readUpdated: May 4, 2026 09:30 AM IST
South Africa HantavirusIn this June 15, 2010 file photo, a rat wanders the subway tracks at Union Square in New York. (AP Photo)
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Three people have died and three are ill after a Netherlands-based cruise ship was hit by a suspected outbreak of hantavirus, authorities and media reports said on Sunday.

Here is information about the virus.

Spread by rodents

Hantavirus is primarily spread by rodents but can be transmitted between people in rare cases, according to the World Health Organization.

People most typically become infected when ⁠virus ​in rodent droppings, saliva and urine becomes airborne, such as when areas where rats and mice have nested are swept out.

Also read | A suspected outbreak of the rare hantavirus on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean kills 3 people

According to The Lancet medical journal, the name comes from the Hantan River ​area of ​South Korea, where the virus was identified ⁠in the 1970s.

Can be fatal

Hantavirus is a family of viruses that cause two illnesses, one that ‌primarily affects the lungs and the other that attacks the kidneys. The first gets the most attention because it has a high fatality rate of about 40%.

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, the respiratory illness, is most commonly found in North and South America.

According to the Canadian government, about 200 cases ⁠of hantavirus pulmonary illness occur ⁠each year worldwide.

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Concert pianist Betsy Arakawa, wife of actor Gene Hackman, died from hantavirus pulmonary ⁠syndrome in ‌New Mexico in 2025, according to autopsy results.

What are the symptoms?

Hantavirus ​usually begins with flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue ‌and fever, one to eight weeks after exposure, according to the CDC.

Four to 10 days later, coughing, ‌shortness of breath and fluid ​in ​the lungs ​appear.

Diagnosis in the first 72 hours of infection is difficult, the CDC says, so symptoms can ​easily be mistaken for flu.

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What to do and how to prevent it

There is no ⁠specific therapy for hantavirus infection, so treatment focuses on supportive care including rest and fluids. Patients may need breathing support such as ‌a ⁠ventilator.

Experts say exposure to hantavirus can be minimized by deterring and eliminating rodents from areas where people ​are. Avoid vacuuming or sweeping dried droppings, which can aerosolize the virus.

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