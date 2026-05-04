What to know about hantavirus, the illness suspected in a cruise ship outbreak

In this June 15, 2010 file photo, a rat wanders the subway tracks at Union Square in New York. (AP Photo)

Three people have died and three are ill after a Netherlands-based cruise ship was hit by a suspected outbreak of hantavirus, authorities and media reports said on Sunday.

Here is information about the virus.

Spread by rodents

Hantavirus is primarily spread by rodents but can be transmitted between people in rare cases, according to the World Health Organization.

People most typically become infected when ⁠virus ​in rodent droppings, saliva and urine becomes airborne, such as when areas where rats and mice have nested are swept out.

Also read | A suspected outbreak of the rare hantavirus on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean kills 3 people

According to The Lancet medical journal, the name comes from the Hantan River ​area of ​South Korea, where the virus was identified ⁠in the 1970s.