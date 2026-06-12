What is ‘8647’? A cryptic message on US National mall park sparks probe

Markings in the grass near the Lincoln Memorial are seen in Washington, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP)

The possibility of life beyond Earth has long captured the human imagination. From films and books to scientific speculation, the idea of extraterrestrial contact continues to fascinate people around the world. However, when something unusual appears in real life, especially in the heart of the United States capital, it is bound to attract attention and raise questions. According to reports, a large imprint of the numbers “8647” appeared on the park grass at the National Mall in Washington, DC, prompting an investigation by authorities.

According to BBC, the US Park Police responded to a report of vandalism at around 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT) on Thursday morning. “The cause of the discolouration has not yet been determined. Grass samples have been collected for testing. The investigation is ongoing,” officials said.