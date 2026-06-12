What is ‘8647’? A cryptic message on US National mall park sparks probe

The possibility of life beyond Earth has long captured the human imagination. From films and books to scientific speculation, the idea of extraterrestrial contact continues to fascinate people around the world. However, when something unusual appears in real life, especially in the heart of the United States capital, it is bound to attract attention and raise questions. According to reports, a large imprint of the numbers “8647” appeared on the park grass at the National Mall in Washington, DC, prompting an investigation by authorities.
According to BBC, the US Park Police responded to a report of vandalism at around 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT) on Thursday morning. “The cause of the discolouration has not yet been determined. Grass samples have been collected for testing. The investigation is ongoing,” officials said.
Images from the site clearly show the numbers 8, 6 and 7, while the number 4 is less visible and appears faded.
The incident comes amid the scrutiny of the number sequence following a controversy involving former FBI director James Comey.
He has faced allegations related to an alleged threat against US President Donald Trump after posting a photograph on social media showing the same numbers, ‘8647’ arranged with seashells on a beach. Prosecutors have argued that the message carried a threatening connotation, though Comey has denied the allegations, the BBC reported.
The markings on the National Mall appear faded, with the number 8 standing out more prominently than the others. The imprint is located near the World War II Memorial.
Origin of ‘8647’
According to several sources, “86” is an American slang term that generally means to get rid of, reject, cancel or refuse service to someone or something.
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The term is commonly used in the restaurant and hospitality industry to indicate that an item is unavailable or that a disruptive customer has been removed from the premises. More broadly, it has entered everyday language as a way of saying that something should be discarded, cancelled or eliminated.
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