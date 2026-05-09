Iran-US ceasefire holds amid fresh Strait of Hormuz tensions; Bahrain arrests dozens over alleged Iran links

A fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran appeared to hold Saturday despite fresh military escalation in the Strait of Hormuz, as Bahrain announced the arrest of dozens of people allegedly linked to Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard, and Britain moved a warship toward the region.

News agency Associated Press reported that the latest tensions erupted after the US military said it disabled two Iranian oil tankers accused of trying to breach Washington’s blockade of Iranian ports. Hours earlier, the US said it had thwarted attacks on three Navy ships and launched strikes on Iranian military positions in the Strait of Hormuz.

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The developments have raised new doubts over the month-old ceasefire that Washington insists remains in effect, even as diplomatic efforts continue behind the scenes to reopen one of the world’s most critical oil shipping lanes.

Bahrain arrests 41 over alleged Revolutionary Guard ties

AP reported that Bahrain said it had arrested 41 people allegedly affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, though authorities did not provide details about the accusations or the identities of those detained. The arrests come as tensions rise across the Gulf region, where Bahrain hosts the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

A woman walks past an anti-US billboard depicting President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, May 8, 2026. (REUTERS) A woman walks past an anti-US billboard depicting President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, May 8, 2026. (REUTERS)

Rights groups have previously accused Bahrain’s Sunni-led monarchy of using regional conflicts and security concerns to crack down on dissent among the country’s Shiite-majority population, AP noted. Iran responded with a direct warning to Bahrain.“Siding with the US-backed resolution will bring severe consequences. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital lifeline; do not risk closing it on yourselves FOREVER,” Ebrahim Azizi, head of the national security commission of Iran’s parliament, said on social media.

Strait of Hormuz remains at centre of conflict

The Strait of Hormuz remains the focal point of the Iran-US crisis, with Iran continuing to restrict shipping through the strategic waterway since the conflict began on February 28. The narrow maritime corridor connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and handles a significant portion of the world’s oil exports, making any disruption a major threat to global energy markets.

AP reported that the ongoing tensions have already triggered sharp spikes in fuel prices and rattled global markets as both Iran and the US enforce competing maritime blockades.

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Britain deploys warship to West Asia

As fears grow over commercial shipping safety, Britain announced it would deploy a warship to the West Asia ahead of a potential multinational maritime protection mission once hostilities ease. The UK defence ministry said HMS Dragon would preposition in the region and could join a UK- and France-led security operation aimed at restoring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

France has also moved its aircraft carrier strike group into the Red Sea in preparation for possible future operations. Britain and France have been leading discussions with dozens of countries over a coalition designed to secure commercial shipping routes in the Gulf. However, officials have stressed the mission will only proceed once there is a stable and sustainable ceasefire.

Trump pushes Iran for deal as diplomacy intensifies

US President Donald Trump has continued to insist that the ceasefire remains active while simultaneously warning Iran of renewed large-scale military action if Tehran refuses to accept a broader agreement. The proposed deal would reportedly involve reopening the Strait of Hormuz and scaling back Iran’s contested nuclear programme.

AP reported that Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei dismissed pressure over negotiations, saying Tehran was not paying attention to “deadlines.

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”Diplomatic activity has intensified across the region, with Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar all publicly calling for negotiations and a long-term political settlement. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad has been in contact with both Tehran and Washington “day and night” in an effort to preserve the ceasefire and push for peace talks.

Questions swirl over Iran’s Supreme Leader

Amid the escalating conflict, speculation has continued over the health and whereabouts of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared publicly since the war began.

AP reported that Mazaher Hosseini, a figure affiliated with the office of Iran’s former Supreme Leader, said Khamenei was in “complete health” and would eventually appear in public. According to Hosseini, Khamenei suffered knee and back injuries during the opening phase of the conflict but has largely recovered.

Indian sailor killed near Strait of Hormuz

An Indian sailor was killed after a wooden dhow carrying 18 Indian crew members caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. Seventeen crew members were rescued, while four others suffered burn injuries and are being treated in Dubai, according to government sources.

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The exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation. The incident came amid escalating military activity in the Gulf region and highlights the growing risks faced by commercial vessels operating near the Strait of Hormuz. According to PTI, if confirmed as conflict-related, the sailor’s death would raise the number of Indian fatalities linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict to nine since hostilities began in February.

Israel-Hezbollah tensions continue despite ceasefire

Meanwhile, Israeli drone strikes near Beirut and airstrikes in southern Lebanon killed at least 17 people on Saturday, including a man and his 12-year-old daughter, despite an ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

The latest violence marked another escalation in cross-border hostilities that have continued even after a truce took effect in April. Lebanon’s health ministry accused Israel of “deliberate violence against civilians and children,” while the Israeli military said Hezbollah had launched explosive drones toward Israeli positions near the border.

QUIZ: Iran-US war & the Hormuz crisis — how closely have you followed the day's news? 6 questions · Test your knowledge QUESTION 1 OF 6 How many Indian crew members were aboard the wooden dhow that caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz? 14 18 21 Fact: A wooden dhow carrying 18 Indian crew members caught fire and capsized near the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. One sailor died, four are being treated for burn injuries in Dubai, and 17 were rescued by a passing vessel. Next QUESTION 2 OF 6 Approximately what share of the world's oil and LNG passes through the Strait of Hormuz? One-tenth One-fifth One-third Fact: A fifth of the world's oil and LNG passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making it the planet's most critical energy chokepoint. Any disruption sends shockwaves through global energy markets. Next QUESTION 3 OF 6 How many entities were targeted in the new US Treasury sanctions over alleged support to Iran's military programme? 6 10 15 Fact: The US Treasury announced sweeping sanctions against 10 entities across China, Hong Kong, and Dubai, accusing them of fuelling the production of Iran's Shahed drones and ballistic missiles. Next QUESTION 4 OF 6 Which two firms were named among those hit by the new US sanctions for allegedly aiding Iran's drone and missile programme? Yushita Shanghai & Elite Energy FZCO Bavar Industries & Sahand Trading Quds Aviation & Hormuz Maritime Fact: The new US penalties target firms like Yushita Shanghai and Elite Energy FZCO, aiming to disrupt Iran's procurement of drone motors and missile insulation materials. Next QUESTION 5 OF 6 Who described recent UN proposals on Iran as "flawed" and "politically motivated"? US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi UN Secretary-General Fact: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the recent UN proposals as "flawed" and "politically motivated", even as Washington awaits Tehran's response to a 14-point peace framework presented by Marco Rubio. Next QUESTION 6 OF 6 How many points are in the peace framework on which Washington expects a response from Tehran? 10 12 14 Fact: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington expects a response from Tehran today regarding a 14-point peace framework — but Iran's Foreign Minister has already dismissed UN proposals tied to it. See your score / 6 Correct Answers Share your score Read more on Iran-US war & Hormuz WORLD Iran's 'mosquito fleet': How asymmetric warfare in the Strait of Hormuz challenges US drones WORLD US fires on two Iran-flagged tankers in latest Gulf flare-up WORLD Why the US, UN and the Strait of Hormuz are central to the Iran war LIVE: Iran war updates — Tehran's reply to US deal expected Express InfoGenIE

(With inputs from agencies)