Iran-US ceasefire holds amid fresh Strait of Hormuz tensions; Bahrain arrests dozens over alleged Iran links

A fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran appeared to hold Saturday despite fresh military escalation in the Strait of Hormuz, as Bahrain announced the arrest of dozens of people allegedly linked to Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard, and Britain moved a warship toward the region.
News agency Associated Press reported that the latest tensions erupted after the US military said it disabled two Iranian oil tankers accused of trying to breach Washington’s blockade of Iranian ports. Hours earlier, the US said it had thwarted attacks on three Navy ships and launched strikes on Iranian military positions in the Strait of Hormuz.
The developments have raised new doubts over the month-old ceasefire that Washington insists remains in effect, even as diplomatic efforts continue behind the scenes to reopen one of the world’s most critical oil shipping lanes.
Bahrain arrests 41 over alleged Revolutionary Guard ties
AP reported that Bahrain said it had arrested 41 people allegedly affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, though authorities did not provide details about the accusations or the identities of those detained. The arrests come as tensions rise across the Gulf region, where Bahrain hosts the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.
A woman walks past an anti-US billboard depicting President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, May 8, 2026. (REUTERS)
Rights groups have previously accused Bahrain’s Sunni-led monarchy of using regional conflicts and security concerns to crack down on dissent among the country’s Shiite-majority population, AP noted. Iran responded with a direct warning to Bahrain.“Siding with the US-backed resolution will bring severe consequences. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital lifeline; do not risk closing it on yourselves FOREVER,” Ebrahim Azizi, head of the national security commission of Iran’s parliament, said on social media.
Strait of Hormuz remains at centre of conflict
The Strait of Hormuz remains the focal point of the Iran-US crisis, with Iran continuing to restrict shipping through the strategic waterway since the conflict began on February 28. The narrow maritime corridor connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and handles a significant portion of the world’s oil exports, making any disruption a major threat to global energy markets.
AP reported that the ongoing tensions have already triggered sharp spikes in fuel prices and rattled global markets as both Iran and the US enforce competing maritime blockades.
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Britain deploys warship to West Asia
As fears grow over commercial shipping safety, Britain announced it would deploy a warship to the West Asia ahead of a potential multinational maritime protection mission once hostilities ease. The UK defence ministry said HMS Dragon would preposition in the region and could join a UK- and France-led security operation aimed at restoring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
France has also moved its aircraft carrier strike group into the Red Sea in preparation for possible future operations. Britain and France have been leading discussions with dozens of countries over a coalition designed to secure commercial shipping routes in the Gulf. However, officials have stressed the mission will only proceed once there is a stable and sustainable ceasefire.
Trump pushes Iran for deal as diplomacy intensifies
US President Donald Trump has continued to insist that the ceasefire remains active while simultaneously warning Iran of renewed large-scale military action if Tehran refuses to accept a broader agreement. The proposed deal would reportedly involve reopening the Strait of Hormuz and scaling back Iran’s contested nuclear programme.
AP reported that Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei dismissed pressure over negotiations, saying Tehran was not paying attention to “deadlines.
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”Diplomatic activity has intensified across the region, with Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar all publicly calling for negotiations and a long-term political settlement. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad has been in contact with both Tehran and Washington “day and night” in an effort to preserve the ceasefire and push for peace talks.
Questions swirl over Iran’s Supreme Leader
Amid the escalating conflict, speculation has continued over the health and whereabouts of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared publicly since the war began.
AP reported that Mazaher Hosseini, a figure affiliated with the office of Iran’s former Supreme Leader, said Khamenei was in “complete health” and would eventually appear in public. According to Hosseini, Khamenei suffered knee and back injuries during the opening phase of the conflict but has largely recovered.
Indian sailor killed near Strait of Hormuz
An Indian sailor was killed after a wooden dhow carrying 18 Indian crew members caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. Seventeen crew members were rescued, while four others suffered burn injuries and are being treated in Dubai, according to government sources.
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The exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation. The incident came amid escalating military activity in the Gulf region and highlights the growing risks faced by commercial vessels operating near the Strait of Hormuz. According to PTI, if confirmed as conflict-related, the sailor’s death would raise the number of Indian fatalities linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict to nine since hostilities began in February.
Israel-Hezbollah tensions continue despite ceasefire
Meanwhile, Israeli drone strikes near Beirut and airstrikes in southern Lebanon killed at least 17 people on Saturday, including a man and his 12-year-old daughter, despite an ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.
The latest violence marked another escalation in cross-border hostilities that have continued even after a truce took effect in April. Lebanon’s health ministry accused Israel of “deliberate violence against civilians and children,” while the Israeli military said Hezbollah had launched explosive drones toward Israeli positions near the border.
(With inputs from agencies)