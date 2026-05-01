DoJ releases new footage of suspect’s armed dash at White House dinner | Video

Secret Service officer as Cole Tomas Allen ran through security with a long gun toward the hotel ballroom packed with journalists, administration officials and others. (Source: X/ Svreengrab)

Federal prosecutors released a new surveillance footage on Thursday showing the moment before the shooting incident and the man entering with guns and knives. The video was posted on X by the top US federal prosecutor Jeanine Pirro.

In the 6-minute video clip at the security checkpoint, roughly a dozen federal officers dismantling magnetometers and standing nearby when the suspect Cole Tomas Allen, suddenly bursts through a doorway and sprints toward them. The gunman closes the distance in seconds, catching most of the officers off guard. Only one officer can be seen in the footage appears to draw his weapon before the suspect rushes past him. According to Pirro, the officer was struck by a bullet but managed to return fire.