Watch: JD Vance stumbles over ‘English proficiency’ during US midterm rally speech

The United States Vice President JD Vance stumbled over the phrase “English proficiency” while addressing a midterm campaign rally in Hendersonville, North Carolina, on Monday, drawing attention on social media as he discussed language requirements for commercial truck drivers.

“It’s common sense. Think about this: that if you’re behind a gigantic semi-truck, you ought to be able to read highway signs. Which is why we made English proficiency mandatory to obtain a commercial driver’s license in this state and all across our country,” Vance said.

A video of the remarks showed Vance struggling with the pronunciation of “proficiency” while making the case for English-language requirements for commercial drivers. The moment came during a speech in which he defended the Trump administration’s policies on immigration and the economy.

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Vance linked the requirement to road safety, arguing that drivers operating large commercial vehicles should be able to understand highway signs. His remarks also formed part of the administration’s broader emphasis on immigration enforcement and border security.

The rally comes less than two weeks before the November 3 US midterm elections, in which voters will elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 35 senators and governors in 36 states. The polls will determine which party controls Congress for the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term. Republicans currently hold narrow majorities in both chambers.

The Trump administration is faced with President Donald Trump’s record-low popularity, voter frustration over the cost of living and immigration emerging as key issues shaping the midterm elections campaign, according to a report by Reuters. The elections will determine whether Republicans retain their narrow majorities in the House and Senate or Democrats gain control of either chamber, allowing them to challenge the Trump administration’s agenda.

Several Indian-American candidates are also contesting races across the country. Among them are Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, who is running for governor of Ohio, and Democrat Amish Shah, contesting Arizona’s first congressional district.