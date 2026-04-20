Watch: How US Marines boarded and took control of Iranian vessel Touska

US Marines boarded and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in a tense operation at sea, with videos and posts on X showing the moment commandos descended from helicopters onto the vessel after it refused to stop.

The incident unfolded in waters near the Strait of Hormuz, where the ship, Touska, was tracked for hours by US naval forces.

According to details shared by US Central Command and posts on X, the vessel, Touska, was tracked for several hours as it moved towards Iranian waters. The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance followed the ship and issued warnings, but it did not stop.

U.S. Marines depart amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) by helicopter and transit over the Arabian Sea to board and seize M/V Touska. The Marines rappelled onto the Iranian-flagged vessel, April 19, after guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) disabled Touska’s… pic.twitter.com/mFxI5RzYCS — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 20, 2026

US officials said the ship’s propulsion was then disabled by naval fire before Marines moved in. Visuals show helicopters hovering above the vessel as Marines rappel down onto the deck and begin securing it.

US officials said the vessel, Touska, did not comply with warnings issued over several hours. A US Navy destroyer then disabled the ship’s propulsion before Marines moved in.

Les forces iraniennes ont ciblé des navires de guerre américains avec des drones après que des Marines aient attaqué et abordé le M/V Touska battant pavillon iranien – Tasnim.



Vidéo : interception du M/V Touska par la marine américaine pic.twitter.com/8Ac5Tzwvob — Renard Jean-Michel (@Renardpaty) April 20, 2026

In a post on social media, Trump said the vessel, named Touska, attempted to pass through the blockade but was stopped by US forces. “An Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA tried to get past the US naval blockade, and it did not go well for them,” he said.

(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

Iran reacted by warning of a response. A military spokesperson said, in comments reported on X, that Iran would “soon respond and retaliate against this armed piracy by the US military”.

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Iran’s First Vice President also wrote on X: “One cannot restrict Iran’s oil exports while expecting free security for others… either a free oil market for all, or the risk of significant costs for everyone.”

The video shows the sequence of the operation. Helicopters hover above the cargo ship as Marines descend by rope onto the deck. Moments earlier, warning fire is seen hitting the vessel, after which it begins to slow.

U.S. forces operating in the Arabian Sea enforced naval blockade measures against an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, April 19.



Guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) intercepted M/V Touska as it transited the north Arabian Sea at… https://t.co/iyzOQd93C3 pic.twitter.com/HwU4XS48Oq — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) April 19, 2026

As the Marines land, they move across the ship and take positions to secure it. The footage captures the full operation, from the initial warnings to the final takeover at sea.