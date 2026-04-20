Watch: How US Marines boarded and took control of Iranian vessel Touska

The incident took place near the Strait of Hormuz, where tensions between the US and Iran remain high.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 20, 2026 01:10 PM IST First published on: Apr 20, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
US Iran WarUS seized Iran ship. (Photo: @Renardpaty)

US Marines boarded and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in a tense operation at sea, with videos and posts on X showing the moment commandos descended from helicopters onto the vessel after it refused to stop.

The incident unfolded in waters near the Strait of Hormuz, where the ship, Touska, was tracked for hours by US naval forces.

According to details shared by US Central Command and posts on X, the vessel, Touska, was tracked for several hours as it moved towards Iranian waters. The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance followed the ship and issued warnings, but it did not stop.

US officials said the ship’s propulsion was then disabled by naval fire before Marines moved in. Visuals show helicopters hovering above the vessel as Marines rappel down onto the deck and begin securing it.

US officials said the vessel, Touska, did not comply with warnings issued over several hours. A US Navy destroyer then disabled the ship’s propulsion before Marines moved in.

In a post on social media, Trump said the vessel, named Touska, attempted to pass through the blockade but was stopped by US forces. “An Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA tried to get past the US naval blockade, and it did not go well for them,” he said.

Trump Iran US
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

Iran reacted by warning of a response. A military spokesperson said, in comments reported on X, that Iran would “soon respond and retaliate against this armed piracy by the US military”.

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Iran’s First Vice President also wrote on X: “One cannot restrict Iran’s oil exports while expecting free security for others… either a free oil market for all, or the risk of significant costs for everyone.”

The video shows the sequence of the operation. Helicopters hover above the cargo ship as Marines descend by rope onto the deck. Moments earlier, warning fire is seen hitting the vessel, after which it begins to slow.

As the Marines land, they move across the ship and take positions to secure it. The footage captures the full operation, from the initial warnings to the final takeover at sea.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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