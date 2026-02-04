Washington Post begins sweeping layoffs

The Post is far from alone among publishers in its struggles to achieve profitability. (Photo: Reuters)

By Benjamin Mullin, Katie Robertson and Erik Wemple

The Washington Post told employees Wednesday that it was beginning a widespread round of layoffs that are expected to decimate the organization’s sports, local news and international coverage.

Matt Murray, the Post’s executive editor, told newsroom employees on a call that all sections would be affected in some way. But he said the end result would be a publication that focused even more on national news and politics, as well as business and health, and far less on other areas.

Murray said the sports section would close, though some of its reporters would stay on and move to the features department to cover the culture of sports.

Murray added that the Post’s metro section would shrink. The books section will close, as will the “Post Reports” daily news podcast.

He said that while the Post’s international coverage also would be reduced, reporters would remain in nearly a dozen locations.

“The actions we are taking include a broad strategic reset with a significant staff reduction,” Murray said. The company is also making broad cuts on the business side.

He said the company had lost too much money for too long, and had not been meeting readers’ needs.

“I know that every one of us believes deeply in this place,” he said, “and we all want to save it.”

“We must work together to become nimbler, and to find new ways of working and innovating to understand what our customers want more of and what they want less of,” Murray added.

The cuts are a sign that Jeff Bezos, who became one of the world’s richest people by selling things on the internet, has not yet figured out how to build and maintain a profitable publication on the internet. The paper expanded during the first several years of his ownership, but the company has sputtered more recently.

Bezos hired Will Lewis as publisher in late 2023 to find a path to profitability for the Post, which had been suffering from declining audiences and sagging subscriptions. Lewis has experimented with several changes to transform the organization, notably embracing artificial intelligence to power comments, podcasts and news aggregation.

At the end of 2024, Bezos described the struggle in an interview at a conference hosted by The New York Times: “We saved The Washington Post once, and we’re going to save it a second time.”

In a staff meeting in 2024, Lewis warned that the Post was in trouble. “We are losing large amounts of money,” he said. “Your audience has halved in recent years. People are not reading your stuff.”

The Post is far from alone among publishers in its struggles to achieve profitability. For many outlets, print circulation has continued to nosedive, digital traffic has been hampered by generative AI and audiences have splintered to various social media platforms. Publishers have had to experiment with different revenue streams, such as events and premium memberships, to offset losses.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.