White House area shut down after van drives through barricade, driver arrested: Police

Police arrested a driver after a van smashed through a barricade near Lafayette Square close to the White House, prompting a security response in Washington, DC.

1 min readMar 11, 2026 06:36 PM IST First published on: Mar 11, 2026 at 06:36 PM IST
white houseAs the US-Iran war started on February 28, Washington has been on heightened security. (Photo: White House Archive)

A van smashed through a barricade near White House on Wednesday morning, police said as the area in downtown Washington faced shutdown during the rush hour.

According to Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Nathan Clark, “There are no reported injuries at this time, the van operator was apprehended, and the investigation is ongoing,” NBC News reported.

Details of the driver, who was apprehended, have not been released by police. The van hit into a gate at Lafayette Square, which is north of the White House and is generally filled with office workers and tourists.

As the US-Iran war started on February 28, Washington has been on heightened security. It remains unclear if President Donald Trump was in the White House when the security breach happened.

