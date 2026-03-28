Washington-area airports halt flights due to chemical smell at air traffic centre 

A traveler walks along the concourse at Reagan National Airport, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Airports serving Washington, DC, Baltimore and some cities in Virginia briefly halted all flights Friday evening because of what federal authorities said was a strong chemical smell at the flight centre that controls traffic into the airports.

According to a spokesperson with the Department of Transportation, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily stopped traffic at at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport, Charlottesvilleâ€“Albemarle Airport and Richmond International Airport because of a the chemical odor at the Potomac TRACON.